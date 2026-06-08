Olivia Rodrigo Collaborates with Robert Smith on 'What's Wrong With Me'

Olivia Rodrigo has been working with one of her idols, Robert Smith, on a duet titled 'What's Wrong With Me' for the pop star's new album. The duet is a heartfelt ballad that showcases the pair's vocal chemistry and emotional delivery.

Olivia Rodrigo has been working with one of her idols, Robert Smith , on a duet titled 'What's Wrong With Me' for the pop star's new album .

In a handwritten letter sent to her email subscribers, Rodrigo reflected on debuting the unreleased collaboration at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. She expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Smith, citing his influence on her life and music. The album, which has been influenced by The Cure, will finally drop on Friday (June 12).

The duet 'What's Wrong With Me' will complete the trifecta of Cure-related songs on Rodrigo's third studio album, as previewed for the thousands of fans who showed up to her surprise set at Primavera Sound on Sunday (June 7). Smith joined her on stage to give the tender ballad a proper live debut, the pair singing lyrics such as, 'My head is spinning and my stomach is sick/ Say I'm in love, so it's hard to admit/ I can't eat, I can't sleep/ I think you're what's wrong with me.





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Olivia Rodrigo Robert Smith Primavera Sound The Cure New Album

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