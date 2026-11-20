Olivia Rodrigo secures her fourth Pop Airplay No. 1 with a track from her third album, adding to her chart legacy as she prepares for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has achieved a significant milestone in her music career by earning her fourth number one placement on the Pop Airplay chart. This latest success follows the trajectory set by the lead single Drop Dead, which held the top spot for one week in August. The victory marks her second chart topper derived from her third studio album, further solidifying her status as a dominant force in contemporary pop music.

Chart Dominance and Historical Context

Rodrigo's achievement adds to a prestigious history of chart-topping hits that began with her debut LP in 2021. During that year, she secured two separate number one positions on the format. The song Drivers License claimed the top spot for five consecutive weeks beginning in March, establishing an early record for her fanbase.

Also read Grammy 2026 Nominations: Swift, Rodrigo, Mars Lead Big Categories

Her momentum continued later that year with the release of Good 4 U. That track remained at number one for six weeks starting in July. These earlier successes laid the groundwork for her current reign, demonstrating a consistent ability to capture the attention of mainstream radio listeners across multiple album cycles.

Current Album Performance and Tour Activities

The current chart success coincides with the ongoing Unraveled Tour, which has seen Rodrigo performing to massive audiences across the United States. On September 25, 2026, she performed during the first of two sold-out shows at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. The high energy of these live performances has contributed to the renewed interest in her catalog and new releases.

Advertisement

In addition to the Pop Airplay leader, Rodrigo is experiencing sustained dominance on the Billboard 200. An entry from her latest record, referred to in promotional materials as you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, has secured its fifth week at number one. This longevity on the album chart highlights the deep engagement of her audience with the latest thematic directions in her songwriting.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Chart Prospects

Beyond her solo work, Rodrigo is expanding her reach through strategic collaborations and additional singles. She is currently scaling the Pop Airplay chart with the track Expectations, featuring Chappell Roan. This collaboration has climbed to a new high of number twenty, showing strong potential for further growth in the coming weeks.

The duet remix of Expectations was officially released on October 16, adding fresh airplay potential to the track which was originally released earlier in the year. Simultaneously, another single from the same album titled The Cure is gaining traction among chart reporters. As these titles play on nearly 150 U.S. mainstream top 40 stations, as monitored by Mediabase, they are driving significant data contributions to Luminate for year-end consideration.

Industry Recognition and Upcoming Awards

The breadth of Rodrigo's success has positioned her as a key figure in the upcoming awards season. The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027. Her current string of chart successes and album performance makes her a strong contender for major categories, including album of the year. Industry analysts are closely watching how these ongoing chart runs will influence the final nomination lists for the prestigious event.