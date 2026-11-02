Olivia Rodrigo Announces First Holiday Single Take Me Home 4 Christmas

Olivia Rodrigo will release her first-ever holiday song, Take Me Home 4 Christmas, on November 5. The pop star shares release details and album art.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to release her first-ever holiday song, Take Me Home 4 Christmas, on Thursday, November 5. The Grammy-winning pop star announced the release on Monday, November 2, through a post on her Instagram account. This marks the first time Rodrigo has contributed music to the seasonal genre.

Release Details and Visual Aesthetic

Rodrigo shared that the single will become available at 8 p.m. ET on November 5. To celebrate the announcement, she premiered the single's artwork on social media. The image features Rodrigo sitting on the floor while wearing a red Santa hat and matching red lipstick. She described the release as a gift to her fans before the Christmas season officially begins.

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The artist wrote in the caption that she is extremely excited about the new music. She confirmed that listeners can preorder the track immediately following the announcement. The specific time zone for the release is 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET. This strategic release date positions the song for maximum visibility during the early November holiday marketing window.

Competition With Mariah Carey Dominates Charts

The holiday music market is historically dominated by Mariah Carey's perennial smash, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Carey typically makes her annual announcement about the song's dominance on the first day of the month. Rodrigo is entering this crowded space with a new entry that aims to compete for streaming attention.

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Billboard tracks these seasonal shifts to update the Hot 100 rankings. Other artists, such as Hilary Duff, are also releasing fresh Christmas music this year. However, Rodrigo's entry represents a significant addition to the contemporary pop holiday catalog. Her previous success ensures that any new release will face immediate scrutiny from chart analysts.

Rodrigo Recent Tour and Festival Success

This musical release follows a highly successful period for the former Disney star. In August, she launched the Daisy Chain Fields festival. The event raised twenty million dollars for women's charities. The fundraising success highlighted her commitment to philanthropy alongside her artistic endeavors.

Following the festival, Rodrigo embarked on her Unraveled arena tour. She recently performed at People'sBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. The first of two sold-out shows took place on September 25, 2026. The tour has been widely praised for its production value and audience engagement.

She also collaborated with her longtime friend Chappell Roan in October. This partnership resulted in a surprise remix of the song Expectations. The collaboration helped maintain her momentum as the calendar moved from the Halloween season into November. These recent activities have kept her in the public eye ahead of the holiday single.

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Future Chart Predictions and Next Steps

Industry observers are closely monitoring how Take Me Home 4 Christmas will perform on the upcoming Billboard Hot 100. Predictions suggest that Rodrigo, along with Tate McRae and Zach Bryan, could see significant chart movements in the coming week. The race for the number one spot remains competitive among current pop releases.

Rodrigo continues to balance her touring obligations with new studio releases. The timing of the single allows her to capitalize on the holiday streaming surge. Listeners can access the track starting on Thursday, November 5. The release marks a new chapter in her discography and expands her artistic range beyond standard pop formats.