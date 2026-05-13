Olivia Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney's 'sexualizing infancy' controversies spark outrage in Hollywood

The latest Hollywood stars, Olivia Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney, have been accused of 'sexualizing infancy' after they donned provocative outfits on stage. Rodrigo, 23, performed in a lavender babydoll dress and matching bloomers, while Sweeney, 25, dressed up as an adult baby on OnlyFans. The incidents have sparked outrage and raised questions about the sexualization of childhood in the media industry.

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of 'sexualizing infancy' after she donned a babydoll dress on stage. The incident comes just weeks after actress Sydney Sweeney 's Euphoria character Cassie Jacobs dressed up as an adult baby on OnlyFans in an episode of the hit HBO series.

Rodrigo, 23, shocked fans over the weekend by performing a show for Spotify in Barcelona in a lavender babydoll dress and matching bloomers. A video of the former Disney star writhing around suggestively on stage in the outfit has garnered over 23million impressions on X, with many fans on the social media site expressing shock and disgust over her ensemble. Despite the backlash, a number of fans also came to Rodrigo's defense.

The controversy comes just weeks after Sweeney shocked Euphoria viewers when her character performed a sexualized adult baby cosplay act on OnlyFans. The Rodrigo controversy comes just weeks after Sweeney shocked Euphoria viewers when her character performed a sexualized adult baby cosplay act on OnlyFans. The scene drew the ire of right wing commentator Megyn Kelly, who eviscerated Sweeney during a rant on her SiriusXM podcast.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the sexualization of childhood in the media industry





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Olivia Rodrigo Sexualizing Infancy Babydoll Dress Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Sexualized Adult Baby Cosplay Onlyfans Megyn Kelly Sexualization Of Childhood Hollywood Media Industry

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