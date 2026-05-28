Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Babydoll Dress Discourse: 'It Really Shows How We Really Normalize Pedophilia In Our Culture'

Olivia Rodrigo is addressing the comments she received over a babydoll dress she wore during a recent performance.

‘Off Campus’ Star Ella Bright Addresses “People’s Concern” Over Age Gap With Co-Star Belmont Cameli Sports Emmys 2026 Winners List: NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’, Mike Tirico, Ernie Johnson & Katie George Among HonoredThe “Drop Dead” singer performed at an event on May 8 and was subjected to criticism over her outfit, which she is now pushing back on, as some said she was sexualizing children’s clothing..

“Not even for me. People can say whatever they want. What’s really disturbing is I feel like I actually have worn outfits that are maybe revealing on stage. ”Disney Upfront: Here's What Happened At North Javits With Josh D'Amaro, Olivia Rodrigo, Anne Hathaway, Paul Anthony Kelly & NFL LegendsJimmy Kimmel Takes No Prisoners In Disney Upfront Monologue: "I've Been Through So Much Bullsh*t This Year ...

Made Me Appreciate This Bullsh*t" She continued, “I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra and little shorts, which is my right, that’s fun, I felt cool and comfortable in that. And that wasn’t inappropriate. But me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike, was inappropriate.

”star said that the reaction to her outfit “really shows how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture,” adding, “And also it’s just this rhetoric that we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is, ‘Don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body, and it’s your fault. ’ It’s so weird.

” Rodrigo noted that she didn’t think she “looked sexy” and felt the outfit was “so cool” and felt that she looked like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love.

“All these people who are my heroes, and I felt cool and comfortable in it,” she said. “I just think if we start dressing in a way that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want some f***ing freak to think that I’m sexy like a baby,’ or some crazy thing like that, I think it’s losing the plot a little bit. I’m just very protective of younger women and girls, and I don’t ever want them to be fed that rhetoric.

” Rodrigo just wants women to “dress however” and said, “You shouldn’t be responsible for some guy sexualizing you in a way that was never your intention. ”Submit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Rodrigo's Music Video Outfit Gives the Babydoll Dress Trend a TimeoutShe traded the micro-mini for something equally rebellious.

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love' Split Track ListOlivia Rodrigo has revealed the track list for her upcoming third album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.'

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Babydoll Dress Criticism: ‘It Shows How We Really Normalize Pedophilia in Our Culture’Olivia Rodrigo has addressed criticism of her decision to wear babydoll dresses, stating that she was inspired by Kathleen Hanna and Courtney Love.

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Babydoll Dress Critiques: “It Shows How We Normalize Pedophilia in Culture”The 'Drop Dead' singer shared her frustration with the discourse surrounding her fashion choices, noting, 'It’s just this rhetoric that we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is, don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body and it’s your fault. It’s so weird.

Read more »