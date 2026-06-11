Olivia Munn shares heartbreaking video from double mastectomy day

Olivia Munn shared a video on Instagram from the day of her double mastectomy, paying tribute to her compassionate OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. The actress, who kept her breast cancer diagnosis private for months, appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she prepared for the life-changing operation.

Olivia Munn shared a heartbreaking video on Wednesday from the day of her double mastectomy, as she paid tribute to the doctor she described as an 'angel' during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The actress, who shares son Malcolm, four, and daughter Méi June, one, with husband John Mulaney, took to Instagram to post intimate footage ahead of the 2023 surgery, showing her being comforted by her OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. In the emotional clip, Dr. Aliabadi offered words of encouragement as Munn fought back tears before breaking down and wiping her eyes behind her glasses.

The actress, who kept her breast cancer diagnosis private for months before publicly revealing it in March 2024, appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she prepared for the life-changing operation. The touching video continued with Munn attempting to compose herself before sharing a lengthy embrace with Dr. Aliabadi. Alongside the footage, she wrote: 'Why it matters to have compassionate doctors.





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Breast Cancer Mastectomy OBGYN Compassionate Doctors Breast Reconstruction Surgery Lymph Node Dissection Hysterectomy Remission Mother's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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Olivia Munn shares heartbreaking video from double mastectomy dayOlivia Munn shared a video on Instagram from the day of her double mastectomy, paying tribute to her compassionate OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. The actress, who kept her breast cancer diagnosis private for months, appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she prepared for the life-changing operation.

Read more »