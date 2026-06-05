Olivia Lopez’s Go-To Solo-Date Spots in Los Angeles

Figaro Bistrot, Chateau Marmont, Sushi Tama, and her wine bar, Seco, are all on her list of best spots in L.A.

Olivia Lopez first honed her voice on Lookbook as a fashion blogger under the moniker “Lust for Life. ” She has since expanded into new territory as an interior decorator and creative consultant for hospitality and lifestyle brands.

This work came to fruition most recently with the launch of Seco, the popular Silver Lake natural-wine bar that opened in 2024; Lopez serves as a founding partner and the interior designer. I just went to Betsy in Altadena recently, and it was so good — the ambience was beautiful, they had seasonal salads and fire-cooked food, and they just opened a wine bar next door that’s super charming and has incredible service.

And obviously, Seco is one of them for all the biased reasons. I think it’s perfect for casual small bites; if you’re super hungry, it is quite expanded, so you can always get heavier dishes like the pastas, but we have a new summer menu rolling out — we’re almost two years old now, and we’ve really nailed down what our flavor palate is, and it’s so much brightness and salt and things that pair really well with wine.

Even if I weren’t part of Seco, I think I would still love to go just because it’s so easy; sometimes you don’t want to commit to a super-expensive, huge meal. It’s a place where you can have a nice drink and dinner in under an hour if you wanted to. There’s an incredible place in Beverly Hills across from the very famous Ivy.

It’s called Sushi Tama, and I feel like it’s so underrated; it’s one of the most beautiful sushi-counter experiences in L.A. They have really unique fish like sea perch and striped-jack fish; they have a sushi offering that not many restaurants have. For the price, the ambience, and location, it’s really well done and well priced. Dunsmoor has an incredible wine bar attached to it, and I also think that Dunsmoor is one of the most beautiful restaurants in L.A.

It just has that very layered design feel where it doesn’t feel like everything was decorated all at once; it kind of has this very nice nod to rusticism. If it’s not a wine shop, then I would most likely head to a really chic market to pick up something to contribute to the table. I love LA Grocery & Café; whoever’s curating the wine is doing such a good job.

And recently I went to the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which has been around for almost 50 years. They have really nice specialty ingredients. It’s an Italian friend’s birthday tonight, so I got him a really nice balsamic. I love the Chateau Marmont just because it’s such a transportive place — and I feel like people behave differently when they’re there, something about how transportive the ambience and atmosphere is.

People behave like they’re in a European castle. It just doesn’t feel like L.A. Figaro Bistrot. It’s so nice, especially during the day.

It’s a lovely place to go for a solo lunch — a lot of people like to sit outside, but honestly, when I’m by myself I just need an introverted moment, and the inside is so charming. It’s just like an old-school brasserie. It feels like you’re in Balthazar or a brasserie in Paris. You can really have a nice quiet lunch there with a book. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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