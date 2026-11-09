Olivia Dean Song Copyright Lawsuit Involves Stevie Wonder Photo

Photographer Satterwhite sues SMP over Olivia Dean song art. Claims unauthorized use of 1974 Stevie Wonder image seeks $150,000 in statutory damages for copyright infringement.

Photographer Scotty Satterwhite has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging that Simple Math Publishing, known as SMP, violated his exclusive rights by using a historical photograph without authorization. The dispute centers on the visual artwork for Olivia Dean's track 'Art of Loving', which was released through SMP, Satterwhite's legal representative stated in court documents. The photographer contends that the publisher failed to secure the necessary licensing agreement before displaying the image on Instagram. This legal action marks another significant challenge for the music publishing giant, expanding its exposure from music rights to visual media licensing.

The 1974 Stevie Wonder Photograph Dispute

The core of Satterwhite's complaint involves a specific series of images he captured in 1974, featuring the legendary musician Stevie Wonder seated at a piano. These photographs were taken during a period when Wonder was establishing his iconic status in the music industry. Satterwhite asserts that SMP included one of these specific 1974 photos in the promotional materials for Olivia Dean's 'Art of Loving' in 2023. The publisher reportedly did not purchase a license from Satterwhite prior to posting the image to their Instagram account. This alleged infringement 'has harmed, and continues to harm, the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work', according to Satterwhite's filing. He argues that this unauthorized use robs him of his exclusive right to license the copyrighted work for illustrative and other commercial purposes.

Also read Soho House’s New Tokyo Outpost Is a Maximalist, East-Meets-West Wonder

Legal Strategy and Financial Demands

Scotty Satterwhite is now seeking the maximum statutory damages allowed by law for copyright infringement, which amounts to $150,000. The photographer has a documented history of litigating unauthorized uses of his work, demonstrating a consistent strategy of protecting his intellectual property. He has previously brought more than a dozen lawsuits claiming unauthorized uses of his photos of Wonder and other famous subjects, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Brooks. Satterwhite's legal actions have targeted a diverse range of entities, including Amazon, Complex, CBS Radio, and the Berklee College of Music. This pattern suggests that Satterwhite views his archival photography as a significant asset requiring rigorous protection against unlicensed commercial exploitation.

SMPs Position and Business Implications

SMP, as the world's largest music publisher, usually deals more with the music side of copyright law than the business of image licensing. The company often gets pulled into court when songwriters are accused of copying previous works, as seen in a case last month involving the owners of other musical compositions. An SMP spokesperson declined to comment on the current lawsuit regarding the Olivia Dean artwork. This silence contrasts with the aggressive litigation style employed by Satterwhite. The inclusion of visual assets like album or single covers represents a growing intersection between music publishing and visual art rights. Companies that manage music rights may face increased scrutiny over the licensing of all promotional materials, including social media posts and digital artwork.

Advertisement

Precedent and Market Impact

The lawsuit highlights the evolving landscape of intellectual property in the digital age, where images circulate rapidly across platforms like Instagram. Satterwhite's claim that the unauthorized use affects the potential market for his work underscores the economic value of historical photography. If Satterwhite prevails, it could set a precedent for photographers seeking damages for unlicensed use of their historical images by major entertainment entities. The case also raises questions about the due diligence processes of large publishers when sourcing visual content. With Satterwhite targeting high-profile brands and institutions, the legal risk for unlicensed image use remains significant. The outcome of this dispute could influence how music publishers manage their visual assets in future promotional campaigns.

Future Steps in the Litigation

As the legal proceedings continue, the entertainment industry will monitor the case closely. The dispute between Scotty Satterwhite and SMP involves complex questions regarding fair use, licensing requirements, and the valuation of historical photographs. Satterwhite's history of successful litigation against major corporations suggests that he is prepared for a prolonged legal battle. The potential financial penalty of $150,000 represents a substantial liability for SMP. Meanwhile, Olivia Dean's 'Art of Loving' remains associated with the contested artwork until the legal issues are resolved. The case serves as a reminder that copyright protection extends beyond music to include all creative works used in promotional contexts.