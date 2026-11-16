Olivia Dean Secures Five Grammy Nominations for Sophomore Album Success

British singer Olivia Dean earned five Grammy nominations for her album A Couple Minutes and hit single Man I Need. Dean competes against top female artists at the 2027 ceremony.

British singer Olivia Dean celebrated a historic achievement with five Grammy nominations following the announcement of the 2027 nominations list. The 27-year-old artist expressed unmitigated joy upon discovering the news, shouting in excitement while sharing the moment with friends. Dean, who won Best New Artist last year, has confirmed that her initial success was not a fluke but rather the start of a sustained period of critical acclaim.

Dean's Record-Breaking Nomination Haul

Dean received nominations in four major general field categories, demonstrating her widespread impact on the music industry this cycle. She was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit single "Man I Need." The track achieved significant commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching the No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

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In addition to her pop victories, Dean secured nominations for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for her 2025 sophomore album, "A Couple Minutes." These five nominations highlight the versatility of her artistry, spanning both contemporary pop structures and traditional vocal performances. The recognition solidifies her position as one of the most celebrated vocalists in the current music landscape.

Female Artists Dominate 2027 Grammy Field

The 2027 Grammy nominations mark a significant milestone for female representation in the music industry, with the six artists receiving the most nominations all being women. This historic shift underscores a changing dynamic in how the Recording Academy recognizes talent across various genres and styles. The dominance of female artists in the top nomination slots reflects a broader cultural and industry shift towards greater equity.

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RAYE leads the pack with eleven nominations, tying the record previously held by Beyoncé for the most nominations received by a woman in a single year. She is followed by Rosalía with nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo each received seven nominations. Olivia Dean joins this elite group of top-nominated artists, competing against a field of incredibly talented peers.

Album Of The Year Competition Details

Dean faces formidable competition in the Album of the Year category for her work on "A Couple Minutes." Her album will compete against releases from Phoebe Bridgers, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, and Taylor Swift. The strength of this category highlights the depth of talent available in the current music market, with each artist bringing unique sonic identities to the table.

The song of the year race for "Man I Need" is equally competitive, featuring heavyweights like Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and RAYE. Dean's ability to secure nominations in both album and song categories demonstrates her dual strength as a songwriter and a performer. The crossover appeal of "Man I Need" across both pop and traditional pop charts illustrates her broad artistic reach and commercial viability.

Ceremony Logistics And Broadcast Information

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7. The primetime broadcast will air at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC, with live streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu. This setup ensures global accessibility for fans who wish to witness the announcements and performances live from the venue.

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Attendees and viewers should note that the Premiere Ceremony will occur earlier in the day on February 7. During this preliminary event, the majority of the 100 prizes will be handed out before the main telecast begins. This two-part structure allows for comprehensive coverage of all winners, ensuring that recognition extends beyond just the prime-time categories.