Olivia Culpo wishes Christian McCaffrey a happy 30th birthday in pregnant bikini pictures

The 49ers star officially turned 30 years old on Sunday, and to commemorate the big milestone, Olivia Culpo hit her Instagram page to show some love to her husband.

Olivia Culpo celebrated hubby Christian McCaffrey’s birthday over the weekend with a sweet note and several eye-catching pictures of the couple in swimsuits. The 49ers star officially turned 30 years old on Sunday, and to commemorate the big milestone, Culpo hit her Instagram page to show some love to her husband.

“Happy 30th birthday to the best husband, the best father, and the kind of person who makes everyone around him want to be better,” Culpo said. “Getting to share this life with you is something I’ll never take for granted and sometimes it truly feels too good to be true. ”Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo met years ago and formally tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island in 2024.

Attached to her message was a carousel of 13 pictures, featuring several snaps that captured intimate moments between the two. A pair of the newly posted pics were recent, showing a pregnant, bikini-clad Culpo posing alongside the Pro Bowl running back while the couple stood in a body of water. They were seen on social media taking a private jet to Los Cabos, before they were spotted by photogs enjoying some ocean swims.

Insane: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's sister-in-law posted a recap of their family's trip down to Mexico for his 30th birthday party.4It was hardly the only gesture Culpo extended for McCaffrey for his birthday; she also organized a weekend trip to Mexico for the tailback and some of their close family and friends. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo met years ago and formally tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island in 2024.





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