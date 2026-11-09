Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Bring Family to 49ers Games

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo showcase their family life as they attend San Francisco 49ers home games with their children Roman and Colette.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have solidified their status as devoted parents while supporting the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League. The couple regularly brings their two young children to Levi's Stadium, transforming the sidelines into a family-friendly environment for their growing clan. Their appearances at home games have drawn significant attention from fans and media outlets alike.

Colette's Game Day Fashion Trends

Olivia Culpo recently highlighted her daughter Colette's unique approach to game day fashion on her social media platforms. On Sunday, October 4, Culpo shared an Instagram post featuring Colette wearing an oversized 49ers jersey. The outfit bore Christian McCaffrey's number 23 on the back, creating an adorable ensemble that quickly gained traction among followers. This style choice coincided with the matchup against the Denver Broncos, adding extra excitement to the family outing.

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The trend of personalized baby gear continued on Sunday, November 8, when Culpo documented another special moment. She posted an Instagram Story clip showing 15-month-old Colette walking while wearing a jersey that read Daddy. Culpo captioned the video with the enthusiastic phrase Go daddy, go. The image showcased the toddler's growing mobility and her clear connection to her father's professional identity.

Fashion was also a focal point during an earlier appearance at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Culpo shared a TikTok video expressing her admiration for baby Colette's first-ever game day outfit. The infant was dressed in an oversized 49ers jacket, which Culpo noted was perfect for the event. She also shared images of herself and Colette observing the stadium from their private suite, providing a glimpse into their VIP experience.

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MCCAFFREY BALANCES DAD GUILT AND PRESEASON

Christian McCaffrey has been open about the emotional challenges of balancing his professional responsibilities with his new role as a father. During an interview with the NFL, the 29-year-old running back admitted to feeling guilty at times as training camp intensifies ahead of the season. His dedication to the San Francisco 49ers is evident, but his commitment to his family remains equally strong.

Mccaffrey welcomed his daughter, Colette Annalise, in July 2025, followed by the arrival of their son, Roman, in September. The couple, who tied the knot in 2024, has navigated the early stages of parenthood while managing the rigorous demands of professional football. Mccaffrey's presence at games allows him to integrate his family into his professional world, bridging the gap between his personal and public lives.

Culpo has frequently praised her husband's qualities as a parent, citing his inherent goodness as a predictor of his fatherly success. She told reporters that she always knew he would be a good dad because he is a good person. Her confidence in his abilities is reinforced by seeing his interactions with their children, which reflect the loving dynamic she experienced with her own father.

ROMAN AND COLETTE STADIUM APPEARANCES

The children's presence at Levi's Stadium adds a heartwarming element to the 49ers' home games. During one recent event, Roman was seen wearing a tiny 49ers jersey with his dad's name printed across the back. Mccaffrey held both Roman and Colette on the field, allowing Culpo to embrace him in a touching family moment. These interactions highlight the support system that surrounds the NFL player.

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Culpo has shared multiple images of the children in the stands, capturing their reactions to the games. In one photo, Colette sat on Culpo's lap, while in another, Roman gazed down at the field from beside his mother. Culpo celebrated a Niners win on social media, emphasizing the joy the family finds in supporting their team together. These moments underscore the growing bond between the athletes and their young fans.

FAMILY BONDS AND FUTURE LOOKS

Culpo draws parallels between Mccaffrey's relationship with their children and her own close bond with her father. She described herself as a daddy's girl and expressed appreciation for the great father her dad has been. This perspective influences her views on her children's future relationships with their father, suggesting a strong legacy of paternal affection.

The couple's journey continues as they navigate the upcoming NFL season. With Colette and Roman now established as fans of the San Francisco 49ers, their appearances at games are likely to become a regular feature. Mccaffrey's ability to manage his duties as a running back and a father sets a positive example for his children. The family's public presence serves as a reminder of the human side of professional sports.