Olivia Cooke says 'ugliness' of House Of The Dragon fandom made her take social media break

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.premiered over the summer, Olivia Cooke had already anticipated the fresh crop of online opinions, comments, and baseless assumptions, so she took a social media break to protect her sanity.

In aspin-off, said that she spent this year focusing on improving her mental health. Part of that goal meant staying clear of the chatter surrounding the series, which, during the most recent season, involved disgusted reactions regarding incest , and piled onto his Oedipus complex with a scene in episode seven in which Alys Rivers made him hallucinate an intimate interaction with Alicent. Unfortunately, theuniverse has been known to have a particularly toxic fanbase, to the point that book series author George R. R. Martin and multiple stars have publicly addressed it.

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Lena Headeyshe was “really shocked by the anger” of fans after they found out she used a body double for her character Cersei Lannister’s famous naked walk of shame in season five. Steve Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon on that he was subjected to “racist abuse” after being cast on the show. And let’s not forget that the controversial). Luckily for Cooke, she won’t have to endure the fandom’s toxicity for much longer. In August, showrunner Ryan Condal