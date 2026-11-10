Olivia Cooke Reveals Six-Month Acting Hiatus Due to Burnout and Shingles

House Of The Dragon star Olivia Cooke takes six-month break from acting after contracting shingles and suffering severe burnout, detailing her recovery in east London.

Olivia Cooke announced a significant six-month hiatus from her acting career earlier this year, citing severe professional burnout and a serious viral infection as the primary drivers for her extended leave. The thirty-two-year-old actress, widely recognized for her role as Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO fantasy series House Of The Dragon, stepped away from all professional commitments to prioritize her physical and mental health.

Cooke Contracts Shingles After Intense Work Schedule

The catalyst for this prolonged break occurred at the end of last year while Cooke was filming back-to-back projects in New York. During this intense period of production, she contracted shingles, a painful viral condition that forced an immediate cessation of work. She subsequently traveled back to her residence in London to begin a comprehensive treatment regimen aimed at managing the acute symptoms of the infection.

Also read Olivia Cooke says 'ugliness' of House Of The Dragon fandom made her take social media break

Recovery Process Involves Social Media Detox

During a two-month phase of her recovery, Cooke experienced debilitating migraines, skin rashes, and painful welts resulting from the injections used to treat the viral infection. These physical symptoms were accompanied by severe social anxiety, with the actress reporting an inability to engage in basic small talk with others. To facilitate her healing, she deactivated her social media accounts entirely, describing the public nature of celebrity culture as a monstrous force that drained her energy rather than nourishing it.

Daily Routine Focuses on Domestic Stability

Cooke spent her time off with her partner Ralph Davis in their Victorian townhouse located in east London. She described adopting a domestic lifestyle centered on cooking varied meals daily and organizing household cupboards. This structured routine provided a necessary counterbalance to the chaotic demands of Hollywood, allowing her body to rest and recover from the exhaustion that accumulated over the previous two years of relentless work schedules.

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Addressing Industry Body Image Pressures

Beyond the immediate physical illness, Cooke has been vocal about the psychological toll of working in an industry obsessed with body image. She recently discussed feelings of insecurity related to sex scenes in the Prime Video series The Girlfriend, exacerbated by a global cultural shift toward thinner physiques. Cooke noted that skipping meals before shoots led to near-fainting episodes, highlighting the dangerous pressures actors face regarding their physical appearance.

Career Resumes With Major Television Roles

Despite the six-month pause, Cooke's professional trajectory remains robust as she prepares to return to high-profile productions. She continues to portray Queen Alicent Hightower in House Of The Dragon and is set to reprise her role as MI5 agent Sid Baker in season six of the Apple TV spy drama Slow Horses. Her Instagram account was reactivated in October, though she maintains a more cautious approach to digital engagement to protect her well-being.