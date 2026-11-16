Olivia Cooke Confirms Slow Horses Final Season Filming Amid 2028 Release

Olivia Cooke reveals filming has begun on the eighth and final season of Slow Horses, scheduled for Apple TV+ in 2028, while co-star Jack Lowden faces Bond rumors.

Actress Olivia Cooke has confirmed that production is currently underway for the eighth and final season of the acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses. The 32-year-old star, who portrays British spy Sid Baker, revealed the milestone during a recent interview with The Sunday Times, stating that she is officially shooting the last season of the series. This announcement marks a significant chapter for the Emmy-winning show, which has built a dedicated global audience over its previous seven seasons.

Slow Horses Eighth Season Production Status

Cooke admitted that the atmosphere on set has shifted noticeably as the cast and crew prepare to bring the narrative to its conclusion. She described a feeling of melancholy and distraction among the team, noting that the production has served as a shining light in her professional life. To illustrate the emotional weight of this transition, Cooke shared that she broke down in tears while sitting in the makeup chair the day before the interview, acknowledging that she expects to feel depressed once filming wraps.

Also read Slow Horses Season 8 Confirmed as Final Chapter by Star Olivia Cooke

The timeline for the series conclusion indicates that the entire seventh season has already been completed, following the release of the sixth season finale on the platform at the end of October. The current focus is entirely on the eighth installment, which is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2028. Cooke acknowledged the uncertainty of the television industry by laughing when pressed on her confirmation, adding a caveat of never say never to her statement about the show ending.

Jack Lowden James Bond Succession Rumors

While the cast prepares to wrap up Slow Horses, co-star Jack Lowden is simultaneously navigating intense speculation regarding his future in the James Bond franchise. Lowden, who plays James Nightingale in the spy series, has emerged as a clear favorite to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic 007 agent. Recent reports indicate that a final shortlist of actors, including Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery candidate, underwent screen tests at Bray Studios last month.

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Bray Studios, a historic production facility on the River Thames previously owned by Hammer Film Productions, was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios in 2024. This acquisition gave the studio direct control over the James Bond franchise, streamlining the selection process for Craig's successor. Industry insiders have suggested that the next few days following these auditions are critical for determining the final choice, with high-level executives evaluating the performances of the top contenders.

Gary Oldman Public Endorsement of Successor

Senior cast member Gary Oldman recently amplified the rumors surrounding Lowden during an appearance on The Morning Show. The Oscar-winning actor stated that it had been widely rumored that Lowden was on the shortlist and expressed confidence that the decision had already been made. Oldman clarified that while the producers have picked him, the official announcement has not yet been released, fueling further speculation among fans and media outlets.

Social media communities dedicated to Bond trivia have been actively debating the identity of the mystery actor on the shortlist, with some theories pointing toward Joe Alwyn. The intersection of Lowden's imminent departure from Slow Horses and his potential casting in the James Bond franchise creates a complex narrative for the actor. Fans are now left to wonder if the transition from the gritty world of MI5 to the glossy world of 007 represents the next logical step in Lowden's career.

Impact on Cast and Viewership Timeline

The confirmation of the final season brings a definitive endpoint to the Slow Horses saga, which has been a flagship title for Apple TV+. Cooke mentioned that she has informed her partner she requires two weeks to recover emotionally from the show's conclusion, highlighting the deep attachment many cast members have formed with their characters and the production process. This emotional toll underscores the long-term commitment required for a series of this nature.

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As the production moves forward into 2028, viewers will have several years to anticipate the final chapter of the story. The delay between the completion of season seven and the start of season eight allows for a hiatus that may build anticipation for the series finale. Meanwhile, the unresolved James Bond casting adds a layer of external drama to the internal narrative of the show. The combination of a beloved series ending and a major franchise casting shake-up ensures that both Slow Horses and the James Bond legacy remain in the public eye for the foreseeable future.