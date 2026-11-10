Olivia Cooke Confirms Return to Instagram After Taking Social Media Break Due to House of the Dragon Fan Toxicity

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke explains her months-long social media hiatus, citing toxic fan interpretations of Alicent Hightower's Season 3 storyline as the primary reason.

Olivia Cooke returned to Instagram in October after maintaining a prolonged absence from the social media platform since April. The actress, who portrays Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series House of the Dragon, confirmed that the debut of the third season this summer was the primary catalyst for her decision to disconnect from the internet. This significant break from online engagement allowed her to step away from the intense and often hostile public scrutiny surrounding her character's recent narrative arc.

Fan Toxicity and Misogynistic Backlash

Cooke made it clear that her personal views on Alicent Hightower and her specific storyline do not align with those held by a large portion of the fanbase. The series faced substantial criticism due to controversial narrative developments involving Alicent in Season 3, which included a shocking, reluctant kiss between Alicent and her son Aemond. Additionally, the season featured Aemond's intimate dream about his mother, which sparked widespread debate and negative reactions among viewers.

Also read Olivia Cooke Says ‘House of the Dragon’ Fandom Led Her to Step Away From Social Media: ‘There’s a Lot of Ugliness,’ ‘Misogyny’ and ‘Racism’

The actress addressed the harsh interpretations of these scenes, noting that fan theories often distort the original content presented on screen. She explained that some interpretations catch fire and become narratives that bear no resemblance to what was actually shown during the broadcast. Cooke described the environment surrounding these discussions as steeped in misogyny and racism, emphasizing that she actively tries to let this negativity take up minimal mental real estate in her daily life.

Addressing Claims About Director Conduct

Recent discourse also included criticism of the directors, with some viewers perceiving Cooke as an unwilling victim of their whims on set. The actress clarified that these allegations are entirely unfounded and does not reflect the collaborative environment on the production. She noted that she shares a good working relationship with director Clare Kilner, who led several key episodes in the third season.

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Cooke highlighted Kilner's leadership style as a refreshing alternative to traditional hierarchical set dynamics. She explained that Kilner demonstrated that one does not need to stomp around the set or exert testosterone to maintain control. Instead, Kilner handled each department with kindness and care, fostering a professional and respectful atmosphere for the entire cast and crew during the filming of these complex scenes.

Future of the Character and Season 4 Release

Despite the controversy and the intense online backlash, the narrative trajectory of the character ensures the actress will continue her role in the upcoming chapters of the series. By the end of Season 3, Alicent Hightower is still alive, which confirms that the character remains central to the plot moving forward. This narrative survival suggests that Olivia Cooke will return for the fourth and final chapter of the show, concluding the saga.

Given the established release pattern of the previous seasons, House of the Dragon Season 4 is likely to arrive sometime in mid-2028. The gap between seasons allows the production team to maintain high production values while managing the intense expectations of the global audience. Fans waiting for the conclusion of the Targaryen civil war must continue to wait for several more years as the series prepares its final episodes for broadcast on HBO.