Olivia Cooke Confirms Final Season Of Slow Horses Is In Production

Slow Horses star Olivia Cooke reveals filming the eighth and final season of the Apple TV spy thriller, scheduled for release in 2028.

Actress Olivia Cooke has officially confirmed that production is underway for the eighth and final season of the acclaimed spy drama Slow Horses. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 32-year-old star disclosed that she is currently shooting what is expected to be the series' concluding chapter. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the Emmy-winning Apple TV hit, which has captivated audiences with its gritty portrayal of British intelligence operatives.

Olivia Cooke Confirms Final Season Production Status

Cooke explicitly stated, "I am shooting the last season!" when discussing the future of the show. She noted that while there is a sense of melancholy and distraction on set, the creative team has been informed that the story is coming to a close. The actress, who portrays the character Sid Baker, expressed mixed emotions about the impending finale, describing the show as a "shining light" in her career. She shared that the realization of the show's end has been emotionally taxing, noting that she cried in the makeup chair recently.

Also read Slow Horses Season 6 Tops Weekend TV Charts as Dexter and From Release New Episodes

The revelation comes shortly after the sixth season concluded its run on the streaming platform in late October. Series seven has already been completed and filmed, while the eighth season is currently in active production. Industry expectations place the premiere of this final season on Apple TV in 2028, providing fans with several years of anticipation before the characters' stories reach their definitive end. Cooke admitted that she has told her partner she will need two weeks to recover from the emotional impact of the show's conclusion.

Jack Lowden Emerges As Top Choice For New James Bond Role

Amid the news regarding Slow Horses, attention is also heavily focused on co-star Jack Lowden and his potential future in the James Bond franchise. Lowden, 32, is currently being touted as the "clear favourite" to succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent. Reports indicate that a shortlist of actors, including Callum Turner and a mystery candidate, underwent final screen tests last month at Bray Studios. The location, a historic production facility on the River Thames acquired by Amazon MGM Studios in 2024, has long been associated with major cinematic productions.

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While Lowden remains the frontrunner, the search for the next 007 is in its advanced stages. Social media speculation has frequently centered on Joe Alwyn as the identity of the unnamed actor in the final rounds of auditions. A source familiar with the situation told The Daily Mail that Callum Turner was recently summoned to perform additional screen tests to impress the producers. The next few days are critical as the decision-making process nears its conclusion, with the final choice expected to be announced soon.

Co-Star Gary Oldman Supports Jack Lowden As Bond Contender

Senior cast member Gary Oldman has publicly acknowledged the widespread rumors surrounding Jack Lowden's casting prospects. During an appearance on The Morning Show earlier this year, Oldman confirmed that Lowden has been on the shortlist for the role. He stated, "It's been rumored that he's on the shortlist," adding that the industry insiders "have picked him" even if the official announcement has not yet been made. The Oscar-winning actor clarified that while the choice has been made internally, the public has not yet been informed of the final decision.

Lowden's status as a James Bond contender has not distracted him from his commitments to Slow Horses. The actress laughed when asked if she should have been more discreet about filming the final season, but her remarks have solidified the timeline for the show's conclusion. The interplay between the end of one major espionage series and the casting of another highlights the shifting landscape of high-profile thriller television and film. Both franchises are deeply embedded in the cultural consciousness, making these developments highly significant for global audiences.

Slow Horses Production Timeline And Future Outlook

The confirmation of the eighth season's production allows for a clearer understanding of the show's lifecycle. With series seven already wrapped and series eight in progress, the creative team has had ample time to prepare for the narrative conclusion. The delay in airing the final season until 2028 suggests a strategic approach to maintaining the show's quality and relevance. Fans can anticipate a prolonged period of speculation and excitement as the industry navigates the transition between the end of Slow Horses and the beginning of a new era for the James Bond franchise.

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As the filming continues, the cast remains dedicated to delivering a satisfying conclusion to Sid Baker and her colleagues at Millbank. The emotional weight of the finale is palpable among the team, with Cooke's candid comments reflecting the deep connection many feel toward the characters. The upcoming years will be pivotal for both Apple TV and the broader spy genre as they prepare to launch this final chapter. All eyes will now shift toward the official James Bond announcement, which promises to be just as dramatic as the series it replaces.