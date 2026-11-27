Oscar-winner Olivia Colman's surprise video message helped The Holiday Shop exceed its charity goal, raising nearly £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and East Lancashire Hospice.

Marina Marsh, owner of the Blackburn-based travel agency The Holiday Shop, experienced a remarkable surge in charitable donations after receiving a special video message from Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman. The intervention directly contributed to the agency's fundraising efforts, allowing The Holiday Shop to nearly double its initial financial target for local healthcare causes. Instead of the planned £5,000, the organization has now collected approximately £10,000, significantly amplifying its impact on the community.

Surprise Video Message Drives Donations

The Holiday Shop originally set a modest fundraising goal of £5,000 to support Teenage Cancer Trust and East Lancashire Hospice. This target was exceeded by a wide margin following the agency's annual event held at Blackburn Rovers Football Club on November 14. The primary catalyst for this financial success was a pre-recorded message from Colman, who addressed the guests with humor and enthusiasm. She wished the organization a fantastic night celebrating two decades of operation and playfully urged attendees to donate generously. Colman joked about her absence, suggesting the crowd was devastated she could not attend in person, before delivering her direct appeal for charitable contributions. Marsh noted that the audience reacted with visible shock and excitement when Colman's voice was played during the dinner service.

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Major Celebrity Auction Items Raised Funds

In addition to the digital message from Colman, the black-tie gala at Blackburn Rovers Football Club featured an extensive charity auction involving over 50 unique items. The list of contributors included prominent figures in British entertainment and sports, all eager to support the cause. Dame Helen Mirren donated items to the auction, joining a roster of high-profile supporters that added significant prestige to the evening. The event attracted approximately 120 guests who gathered to celebrate the travel agent's twentieth anniversary while contributing to vital health services. The presence of such notable celebrities helped elevate the profile of the fundraiser, encouraging higher bid values and increased overall participation.

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Specific Prizes From Travel And Sports Stars

The auction catalog contained a diverse array of prizes ranging from travel experiences to exclusive entertainment tickets. Mo Gilligan provided four tickets to his performance at the AO Arena Manchester on May 7, 2027, offering a unique cultural experience for winners. Sir Steve Redgrave contributed two signed photographs of his rowing career, appealing to sports enthusiasts and collectors. Louis Theroux added a signed copy of his book Gotta Get Theroux This, complete with an accompanying signed photograph and a personal note. Travel-related prizes were also a major feature, with jet carriers Jet2 and easyJet providing holiday vouchers. Manchester Airport offered lounge access and FastTrack services, while a five-night stay for two in Paphos, Cyprus, served as a luxurious grand prize for the highest bidder.

Continuing Growth Of Local Charitable Efforts

Marina Marsh expressed that the scale of the event far exceeded her initial expectations, citing the overwhelming support from the local business community and celebrity donors. She confirmed that donations were still being processed after the November 14 gathering, with the total raised settling near the £10,000 mark. The success of this year's fundraiser highlights the strong connection between The Holiday Shop and the communities it serves in East Lancashire. By leveraging the influence of high-profile figures like Colman and Mirren, the agency was able to draw attention to the critical funding needs of Teenage Cancer Trust and East Lancashire Hospice. The Holiday Shop continues to operate as a key local business, using its platform to generate substantial financial support for essential health and cancer care services in the region.