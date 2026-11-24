Olivia Colman and husband Ed Sinclair made a rare public appearance at the Only Murders in London premiere, celebrating the sixth season with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Actress Olivia Colman and her husband Ed Sinclair made a rare joint public appearance on Monday evening, attending the afterparty for the premiere of Only Murders in London. The event celebrated the sixth series of the popular streaming show, marking a significant moment for the couple who recently discussed the longevity of their 25-year marriage. Colman, aged 52, supported her husband, screenwriter and producer Ed Sinclair, who is 51, as they posed for photographs together.

Premiere Details and Star Cast

The sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, which airs on December 8 on Disney, takes series regulars Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Selena Gomez, across the pond to London. This new installment features a host of major British stars making guest appearances, including Simone Ashley, Richard E Grant, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Nicola Coughlan, and David Tennant. Additional cameos are provided by Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell, Sharon Horgan, Jennifer Saunders, and Jodie Whittaker. Colman herself will make a cameo in the new season, adding to the star-studded roster.

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At the afterparty, Colman appeared in a draped satin jumpsuit complemented by diamond drop earrings, while Sinclair wore a navy suit and black shirt. The couple was seen holding a margarita cocktail and interacting warmly with their peers. They schmoozed with leading cast members, including Hollywood icons Steve Martin, aged 81, and Martin Short, aged 76, who also hit the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe. Actress Selena Gomez, aged 34, did not attend the premiere event in person.

Marriage Advice and Relationship History

Colman has recently opened up about the secrets to her enduring marriage with Sinclair, revealing that she considers herself 'non-binary' and describes herself as the 'gay man' in their relationship. In an interview while promoting her new film Wicker, Colman stated that she and Sinclair do not argue because they are 'not conflict people'. She advised couples to be kind and to find gentle times to discuss issues rather than confronting them in the heat of the moment. She recalled advice from a woman married for 50 years: 'Sometimes it's the things you don't say'.

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The couple first met in the 1990s while attending university in Cambridge. They fell in love during rehearsals for a Cambridge Footlights production of Alan Ayckbourn's Table Manners. Colman admitted to stalking Sinclair in her youth, spending six weeks memorizing the words to a song he liked and learning his timetable. She has frequently reminded him that he is a very lucky man, a sentiment that has held true throughout their decades-long partnership.

Professional Collaboration and Family Life

Ed Sinclair initially studied law at Cambridge University before shifting to the arts and attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Although he appeared in small roles, such as in the BBC's Look Around You, he has found significant success as a screenwriter and producer. He wrote the 2021 Sky drama series Landscapers, which starred Colman and David Thewlis. Most recently, he produced The Roses, a series starring Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch as a husband and wife at war.

The couple are parents to three children: two sons, Hall, aged 18, and Finn, aged 20, and a ten-year-old daughter. Finn was born in 2005, followed by Hall in 2007, and their daughter in 2015 while Colman was filming The Night Manager. Beyond her professional life, Colman has shared personal vulnerabilities, admitting on Good Hang that she is scared of sex scenes, feeling as though pretending to have sex with another actor feels like cheating on her husband.