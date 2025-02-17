Olivia Cigliano's Zara Haul: 10 Spring Essentials That Are Already in Her Cart

Olivia Cigliano, a News & Deals Editor at InStyle, shares her recent Zara haul featuring 10 must-have spring essentials. From a chic midi dress with mixed textures to a reversible trench coat and a ruffled button-down shirt, her picks offer both style and practicality for the upcoming season.

Zara has already welcomed spring with hundreds of new arrivals, and Cigliano is eagerly adding them to her cart before they sell out. Her latest haul includes a chic midi dress with a unique blend of textures.

The sleeveless, scoop neckline bodice offers a minimalist touch, while the midi-length hem features a slip-style, wrinkle-effect skirt that peeks out from the slit of a pleated fabric overlay. This mix of textures elevates the dress to a high-fashion level, making it suitable for both day and night events. Moving on to essential spring outerwear, Cigliano highlights Zara's relaxed-fitting trench coat, a timeless wardrobe staple. This coat provides full-body coverage from wind and rain while serving as a lightweight layer. What sets it apart is its reversible design; wear it in a solid camel color for a neutral look or flip it inside out to showcase a striking full-body check pattern. Next, she points out a unique button-down shirt made of breathable cotton and adorned with ruffles along the neckline and cuffs. This versatile piece can be worn alone or layered under a sweater for added dimension. Finally, Cigliano showcases a Canadian tuxedo-inspired outfit from Zara, emphasizing its ease and functionality. This one-and-done staple features six handy pockets, adjustable button closures for customized slits, and belt loops for accessorizing





