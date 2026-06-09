Olivia Burgess and Joshua Jackson Spark Romance Rumors

Olivia Burgess and Joshua Jackson have been spotted together, sparking rumors of a potential romance. The two were seen in New York City on June 7, 2026, and have a history of being spotted together. Burgess has a background in dance and has appeared in runway shows for top fashion houses. In related news, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been spotted filming the upcoming trilogy Happy Hours together.

Olivia Burgess , a multitalented model and actress, has been spotted with Joshua Jackson , the former partner of Katie Holmes . The two were seen together in New York City on June 7, 2026, with Burgess wearing a black tank top and gray Bermuda shorts.

Jackson was clad in a linen button-up shirt and matching pants. This sighting has sparked rumors of a potential romance between the two. The duo has a history of being spotted together, with their first meeting at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018. They were described as 'super smitten' at the time.

Burgess has a background in dance, which she credits with helping her develop the strength and elegance she brings to her modeling career. She has appeared in runway shows for top fashion houses and has danced for the likes of Beyoncé. Burgess has also modeled for print campaigns for Bloomingdale's and The Gap. Despite her success, Burgess has stated that she believes she has more to share with the world.

In related news, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been spotted filming the upcoming trilogy Happy Hours together in New York City. The two were seen on July 21, with Jackson wearing a green button-top shirt and Holmes wearing a pink flannel over black pants. Fans are thrilled to see the pair back together again, even if it's just for a movie





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