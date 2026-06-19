Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice's Stylist, Welcomes First Child

Prominent fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham, known for her work with Princess Beatrice, has given birth to a son. She shared the happy news on Instagram alongside photos and a poem about motherhood, wearing a Temily dress. Buckingham is also credited with transforming Princess Beatrice's public image through sophisticated wardrobe choices.

Olivia Buckingham , the renowned society stylist known for her work with Princess Beatrice , Poppy Delevingne , and Carey Mulligan , has announced the birth of her first child, a son.

The Hong Kong-born British stylist shared the joyous news via Instagram, revealing that her life has changed forever. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her profound love for her newborn son, referring to him as her 'angel boy.

' The accompanying carousel of images included a touching photograph of herself holding the baby shortly after birth and a poem titled 'A Mother's Love,' which eloquently describes the power of maternal bonds. Buckingham, who also serves as the creative director for the fashion brand Temily, was pictured wearing a flowing cream tulle dress from the label, valued at £2,105.

This very gown was previously styled by Buckingham on a pregnant Poppy Delevingne for the BAFTAs the previous year, showcasing her signature boho-chic aesthetic. The Instagram announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her followers, among them Princess Beatrice's husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who responded with love heart emojis. Buckingham had initially revealed her pregnancy on her 43rd birthday, calling it the best birthday gift she could have imagined and expressing her gratitude for the new chapter ahead.

Her caption, 'It's never too late to live the life of your dreams,' resonated with many. Beyond her recent personal milestone, Olivia Buckingham is widely recognized for her transformative influence on the style of her high-profile clients. Her most noted achievement is the style evolution of Princess Beatrice, which began around 2023. Once frequently mocked for her eccentric fashion choices and garish headpieces, Beatrice underwent a significant shift under Buckingham's guidance.

The princess traded her previously mismatched ensembles for sleek, designer dresses and a more refined sartorial approach. Buckingham's portfolio extended to other celebrated figures, solidifying her status as a leading stylist. Her approach, as she explained, is collaborative yet boundary-pushing. She aims to empower her clients by helping them feel confident and authentic in their clothing, while also introducing new elements like couture.

This philosophy was evident in her work with Beatrice, adding sophistication to the royal's wardrobe seen at events such as the 2023 Jordanian royal wedding, where the princess wore a floor-length Reem Acra creation. Buckingham's close friendship with the princess fostered a creative partnership where every detail, from the event's nature to jewellery and shoes, was thoroughly discussed.

The result has been a streamlined, polished look for Beatrice, moving away from the quirky and often criticized headpieces towards a more modern and elegant style, earning her widespread praise. Buckingham's own background includes an early childhood in Hong Kong before moving to the UK and attending Heathfield School in Ascot. She has also contributed as a magazine editor for prestigious publications like Vogue and Tatler.

Her circle includes close friends like supermodel Kate Moss, reflecting her deep integration into fashion and society circles





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Olivia Buckingham Princess Beatrice Stylist Baby Boy Birth Instagram Temily Fashion Stylist Poppy Delevingne Carey Mulligan Maternal Bond Style Makeover Baftas Vogue Tatler

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