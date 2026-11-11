Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince Confirm Relationship After Ice Skating Kiss

The Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince revealed their romance by sharing a kiss at Somerset House's ice skating launch, confirming speculation from recent social media posts.

Olivia Bentley and Sam Prince, both central figures on the E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, confirmed they are a couple after a public display of affection at Somerset House's ice skating launch event on Tuesday night. The couple kissed on camera, drawing on previous rumours that had swirled after the pair posted what appeared to be intimate snaps earlier in the summer.

Public Confirmation at a High-Profile Event

During the evening's launch, which celebrated the opening of Somerset House's temporary ice skating rink, the pair paused to share a passionate kiss. The moment was captured by attendees and immediately shared on social media, where fans and observers alike speculated about the budding romance. The kiss provided a visual confirmation that rivalled any private statements the duo might have made earlier.

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Earlier Speculation and Public Statements

Earlier in the summer, Olivia Bentley posted a series of photos with Sam Prince, which many viewers interpreted as evidence of a relationship. However, just three weeks before the ice skating event, Bentley addressed the topic in her podcast Private Parts. She clarified that at that time, "Sam and I, just to put this out there, are not in a relationship." Her co‑host responded with a quick confirmation that there was no romantic involvement. The contradictory on‑stage act and off‑stage declaration highlighted the complexity of celebrity relationships on reality television.

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Implications for the Current Season

The pair's newfound romance comes as a surprise to viewers of the current series of Made In Chelsea. While Bentley's character has recently been entangled in relationships with Zeyno Taylan and Maali Khan‑Stokes, the audience now learns that her true romantic interest for the season is Sam Prince. The revelation may alter fan expectations and the narrative arc of the show, potentially leading to new storylines centered on the couple's dynamic.

Future Plans and Fan Reception

Both Bentley and Prince have not yet outlined public plans beyond the ice skating cameo. Yet their openness about their status may influence future casting decisions and interactions with other cast members. Fans have expressed a mix of excitement and skepticism online, with many applauding the couple's candidness and others cautioning that reality TV relationships often evolve rapidly. As the show enters its new episodes, the pair's active participation in public events could set a precedent for how show‑rosters handle evolving personal relationships.