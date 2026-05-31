Olivia Attwood Refuses to Address Rumours About Relationship with Pete Wicks Amid Cryptic Social Media Posts

Olivia Attwood is declining to clarify her recent cryptic Instagram posts that hinted at issues with rumoured boyfriend Pete Wicks, despite fan speculation. She shared a quote about sexuality, followed by a photo captioned 'Not clearing up any rumours,' and posted travel pictures including ones with Pete's dog. This comes after her split from husband Bradley Dack and her public link-up with Pete, including a controversial Ibiza trip last year. The pair also discussed being snubbed from this year's KISS Radio event on their podcast.

Olivia Attwood is addressing social media speculation but refusing to clarify her recent cryptic post s about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Pete Wicks . The television personality, 35, shared a quote on Friday that read: 'The fact that I still like men is proof that sexuality is not a choice,' which sparked fan theories about potential trouble in her romance with Pete.

Following eagle-eyed followers urging her to 'share the tea,' she posted a new photograph on Sunday with the caption: 'Not clearing up any rumours. If I didn't do it, I still might.

' In the image, she posed with a glass in hand, wearing a black and white polka dot dress. The same post also featured 'leftovers' from her recent travels, including multiple bikini-clad snapshots from a trip to Miami. Earlier in the weekend, she shared another series of pictures captioned 'Staying out of trouble,' accompanied by two angel emojis, where she wore a white top and jeans.

Observant fans noted that Pete's dog appeared in one of those images, adding fuel to the speculation. Olivia split from her husband Bradley Dack in January, accusing him of multiple infidelities. She was subsequently linked to her podcast co-host Pete after they were seen kissing in March.

Their connection first drew public attention during a KISS Radio trip to Ibiza last August, where photos showed them being flirtatious on a yacht, with Pete's hand on her thigh while she was still married. That incident caused significant controversy. Now, after her latest ambiguous posts, one fan uploaded a TikTok asking for updates on Pete Wicks, to which Olivia replied with a series of laughing face emojis, seemingly amused by the gossip.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Pete discussed on their Sunday Roast podcast why they were not invited to this year's KISS Radio Ibiza trip, joking about being 'snubbed' and replaced by Tyler West and Chloe Burrows. Pete remarked, 'I'm disappointed to be honest with you... we have been put on the bench,' while Olivia quipped, 'Yeah I can't imagine why we weren't invited...

' Their playful banth highlighted the ongoing public fascination with their relationship dynamics. Throughout, Olivia has maintained a stance of not explaining her social media activity, leaving fans to interpret her posts while she continues to share glamorous travel content and navigate her personal life under intense scrutiny





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks Rumours Social Media Cryptic Post Relationship KISS Radio Ibiza Bradley Dack Split Podcast Sunday Roast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood Hints at Trouble in Paradise with Pete WicksOlivia Attwood has hinted at trouble in paradise with Pete Wicks as she shared a cryptic post on Friday. Eagle-eyed fans begged for the TV personality, 35, to 'share the tea' after the Instagram update set the rumour mill into motion.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Embraces Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Amid Relationship SpeculationOlivia Attwood shares her Truflex treatment for bikini body prep while addressing rumors about her relationship with Pete Wicks and a snubbed Ibiza trip.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Insists She's Not Clearing Up Rumours About Pete WicksOlivia Attwood has insisted that she won't be clarifying any of the social media activity that hinted at trouble in paradise with her rumoured boyfriend Pete Wicks.

Read more »

Cubs vs Cardinals Lineup: Alcantara makes 1st start, Wicks looking for a bounce backThe Cubs will try to bounce back from a tough 6-5 loss to the Cardinals in yesterday's opener. Ben Brown and his sparkling 2.01 ERA try to get the Cubs back in

Read more »