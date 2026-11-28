ITV confirms Olivia Attwood will succeed Maya Jama as the new host of Love Island. The announcement follows Maya's departure after nine successful series, with Attwood poised to return to the franchise.

ITV has selected Olivia Attwood to serve as the new host of Love Island, effective immediately upon her official announcement next week. The network confirmed that the 35-year-old television presenter will replace Maya Jama, who stepped down from the role following a nine-year tenure as the face of the hit dating franchise. Sources indicate that the broadcaster has always viewed Attwood as their primary candidate for the position.

Olivia Attwood Returns to Host Love Island

Olivia Attwood will be announced as the new host of Love Island as early next week after ITV picked her as its choice to replace Maya Jama. The television presenter, who originally rose to fame as a contestant on the dating show in 2017, is considered the ideal successor by network executives. Fans on social media have largely endorsed the decision, describing her as perfect for the job due to her extensive familiarity with the format and the brand's culture.

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Competition and Other Contenders Considered

The selection process for the hosting role involved several high-profile contenders within the reality television industry. Former Love Island star Maura Higgins, aged 36, was also in the running for the position alongside Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, aged 32. Attwood held a distinct advantage due to her established working relationship with the channel and her previous successes fronting other ITV programs, including Bad Boyfriends, The Price of Perfection, and Getting Filthy Rich with ITV.

Maya Jama Steps Down After Nine Series

Maya Jama announced her departure from Love Island in a surprise move on November 8, leaving network bosses blindsided by the timing. Jama, who was originally announced as the new host in October 2022, took over from Laura Whitmore and made her debut in 2023, hosting nine series over three years. Her exit came just one week after she reached the final of this year's Celebrity Traitors, followed by her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.

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Production Plans and South Africa Filming

The next phase of the Love Island franchise involves the production of an All Stars spin-off, which is scheduled to air in January. Following the official announcement of Attwood's appointment, she is set to fly to South Africa in January to begin filming duties. A source close to the production stated that the appointment represents a full-circle moment for Attwood, given that she started her career on the show as a contestant in 2017.

Maya Jama Reflects on Tenure and Departure

In a statement posted on Instagram, Maya Jama expressed gratitude for her time with the show, describing it as an unforgettable era that she would not change. She thanked the production team for their hard work and the fans for their support, noting that she started hosting at age 28 and has cherished every aspect of the experience. Jama concluded that it was time to take a leap into something new, wishing the show continued success from the sidelines as she moves forward with her career.