ITV announces Olivia Attwood as the successor to Maya Jama for Love Island. Details on the selection process, timeline, and reactions from past contestants follow.

ITV has officially selected Olivia Attwood to become the new host of Love Island, a role that will see her replacing outgoing presenter Maya Jama. The network is expected to announce the appointment as early as next week, marking a significant transition for the popular reality dating franchise.

Olivia Attwood Selected to Replace Maya Jama

Olivia Attwood is confirmed as the preferred candidate to take over hosting duties after the broadcaster concluded its search for Maya Jama's successor. The 35-year-old television presenter will be unveiled officially next week before traveling to South Africa in January to begin preparations for the upcoming season. This move represents a full-circle moment for Attwood, who originally gained prominence as a contestant on the dating show in 2017.

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According to insiders, ITV has consistently viewed Attwood as the ideal choice for the position. She brings an established working relationship with the channel, having previously fronted several successful programs including Bad Boyfriends, The Price of Perfection, and Getting Filthy Rich with ITV. Her deep familiarity with the format and the audience has made her the frontrunner throughout the selection process.

Contenders Considered for the Hosting Role

While Attwood has secured the job, other notable figures were considered for the high-profile position. Fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins, aged 36, was a strong contender for the role, having also been a popular face on the series. Additionally, Amelia Dimoldenberg, the 32-year-old host of Chicken Shop Date, was tipped by social media fans as a potential replacement.

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Fan sentiment on social media heavily favored Attwood, with many viewers describing her as the perfect fit for the job. Dimoldenberg was also in the running as she seeks a new professional venture after leaving her previous show following a 12-year tenure. She had previously expressed interest in looking for a new adventure, which placed her name in contention for the Love Island vacancy.

Maya Jama Steps Down After Nine Series

The vacancy arose after Maya Jama announced her departure from the show on November 8. Jama, who was originally appointed as host in October 2022, had led the series for nine successful editions over three years, taking the reins from Laura Whitmore. Her exit was described as a surprise to network bosses, occurring shortly after she reached the final of this year's Celebrity Traitors.

In an Instagram statement, Jama reflected on her time as the presenter, describing the era as incredible and unforgettable. She thanked the production team and fans for their support, noting that she started hosting at age 28 and enjoyed every aspect of the production. Jama emphasized that her decision to leave was part of her desire to grow and take a leap into new opportunities.

Next Steps for the Franchise and Production

With Attwood set to take the helm, the focus now shifts to the upcoming production schedule. Love Island is slated to air its All Stars spin-off in January, which will serve as the first major test for the new hosting lineup. Attwood is expected to fly to South Africa in January to commence filming, ensuring a smooth transition for the crew and participants.

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Jama's departure marks the end of a highly successful nine-series run that included her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen. Despite leaving the hosting role, she expressed continued support for the show, stating she would cheer on the team from the sidelines. The network anticipates that Attwood's return to the platform will maintain the show's strong viewer engagement as it moves into its next chapter.