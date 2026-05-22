Olivia Attwood Lands Seven-Figure Beauty Deal with LOOKFANTASTIC

Olivia Attwood has reportedly signed a lucrative seven-figure beauty deal with LOOKFANTASTIC, marking another significant step in her career. The deal includes an exclusive partnership with La Roche Posay and comes after her successful collaborations with brands like Maybelline, Garnier, and River Island.

Olivia Attwood has reportedly secured a lucrative seven-figure beauty deal with LOOKFANTASTIC , following in the footsteps of fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague . The deal, which includes an exclusive partnership with La Roche Posay , is a significant addition to her growing portfolio of brand endorsements.

Attwood has also been busy promoting her show Stateside in the US and launched her own podcast, Olivia's House. She recently celebrated her new partnership with LOOKFANTASTIC by attending the brand's new pop-up in London. The star has also been open about her desire to expand her career in the US, having previously expressed her excitement about the potential for her show to gain traction in the country.

Attwood has been candid about her struggles with ADHD and work-life burnout, taking a break to recharge and reconnect with her loved ones. She recently shared a cozy weekend getaway at Estelle Manor, where she was spotted with Pete Wicks, sparking speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two. Attwood's recent activities highlight her dedication to her career and her personal life, showcasing her multifaceted personality and entrepreneurial spirit





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Olivia Attwood LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Deal La Roche Posay Molly-Mae Hague Brand Ambassador Stateside Podcast America Pete Wicks

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