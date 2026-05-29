Olivia Attwood Hints at Trouble in Paradise with Pete Wicks

Olivia Attwood has hinted at trouble in paradise with Pete Wicks as she shared a cryptic post on Friday. Eagle-eyed fans begged for the TV personality, 35, to 'share the tea' after the Instagram update set the rumour mill into motion.

Olivia Attwood has hinted at trouble in paradise with Pete Wicks as she shared a cryptic post on Friday. Eagle-eyed fans begged for the TV personality, 35, to 'share the tea' after the Instagram update set the rumour mill into motion.

Olivia had hit re-post on a quote which read: 'The fact that I still like men is proof that sexuality is not a choice.

' She split from her husband Bradley Dack in January. Shortly after, she accused him of cheating on her multiple times. The presenter was then linked to her podcast co-host Pete when they were spotted kissing in March.

However, after Olivia shared the update, one fan uploaded a post to TikTok captioned: 'What do we have? Please assemble with the tea in the comments. Thank you x.

' Olivia Attwood has hinted at trouble in paradise with Pete Wicks as she shared a cryptic post on Friday Eagle-eyed fans begged for the TV personality, 35, to 'share the tea' after the Instagram update set the rumour mill into motion (pictured with Pete) Seeing the funny side as social media users begged to know 'what had gone on with Pete Wicks', Olivia herself commented with a series of laughing face emojis. Earlier this week, Pete and Olivia revealed that they were snubbed from a recent KISS Radio trip to Ibiza.

Last year the pair went on a trip with KISS and were seen putting on a flirty and cosy display on a yacht. It caused uproar at the time as Olivia was still married to Bradley - who she has now officially split from. She is now thought to be dating Pete and they were seen kissing in a bar last month.

On their Sunday Roast podcast this week they discussed being snubbed from the trip as they joked about not being invited and the 'elephant in the room'. Olivia says: 'Pete I can't believe we haven't actually addressed the elephant in the room. I wasn't sure how to address it but basically... this year we haven't been invited back to Ibiza Pete...

' Pete then says: 'I'm disappointed to be honest with you. I don't know if it was our performance last year or what we did but we have been put on the bench. We've been replaced actually.

'This week KISS has been out in Ibiza for the opening parties and last year we got an invite but this year Tyler (West) and Chloe Burrows are going. ' Olivia had hit re-post on a quote which read: 'The fact that I still like men is proof that sexuality is not a choice' Olivia then quipped: 'Yeah I can't imagine why we weren't invited...

' Olivia and Pete raised eyebrows when they were pictured cosying up during the messy trip to Ibiza last August. Photos showed the former TOWIE star with his hand on the bikini-clad stunner's thigh as the pair soaked up the sun on a yacht. She admitted at the time that she could understand why the images made her footballer husband 'upset' and confessed her marriage was a 'work in progress'.

Opening up about the furore which sparked numerous headlines, Olivia insisted at the end of last year that both she and Bradley were determined to overcome what she described as 'difficult times' sparked by their incredibly busy work schedules. She said: 'Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

'My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. 'It's the boring side of being an adult in a long-term relationship, we constantly have to work at it and that's just the truth. 'No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times. It's great to post a picture on Instagram but we're transparent people and it's not always like that.

'There are ups and downs, there are things on his side which haven't been great, there's a mix of things. I have f***ed up and done stuff, Brad has f***ed up. It's really easy to pretend you're perfect but no one is if you just dig a little deeper.

' On Bradley's reaction to seeing her pictured with former TOWIE lothario Pete, who had his hand on her thigh, she added: 'I get why Brad didn't like it, we were all on the boat, drinking and hugging each other and being best friends, it was family vibes. 'But if it was the other way around, of course I wouldn't like it either, me and Brad are very similar people, we were drawn together because we're both quite out there personality-wise, we know how to have fun.

'But I completely understand why he was a bit miffed but it was never as deep as anyone made out. 'People were like





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Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks Trouble In Paradise Cryptic Post KISS Radio Trip Ibiza Sunday Roast Podcast

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