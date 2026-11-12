Olivia Attwood Named Favorite to Host Love Island After Maya Jama's Departure

Olivia Attwood is the 2-1 favorite to replace Maya Jama as Love Island host. She was spotted with Pete Wicks at Tattu Canary Wharf launch amidst the casting rumors.

Olivia Attwood is now the clear favorite to take over hosting duties for Love Island after bookmakers placed her at 2-1 odds to replace Maya Jama. This shift in betting markets comes shortly after Jama announced her departure from the hit ITV reality series on Sunday. Coral's John Hill highlighted Attwood's strong position due to her deep familiarity with the franchise.

The television presenter was photographed enjoying a close evening at the Tattu Canary Wharf launch party on Thursday night. She wore a stylish black leather jacket paired with light blue denim jeans and black heeled boots. Attwood shared several affectionate moments with her boyfriend, Pete Wicks, who dressed in a white vest and black blazer.

Also read Pete Wicks Reveals Wild Las Vegas Birthday Trip with Olivia Attwood

Tattu Canary Wharf is a new floating modern Asian restaurant and refined cocktail bar located in the London district. The grand opening event attracted a significant crowd of celebrities including Tamzin Outhwaite, Snoochie Shy, Elma Pazara, Demi Sims, and Matt Terry. The venue represents a notable addition to the local dining scene in the capital.

Pete Wicks's best friend Sam Thompson's girlfriend, Talitha Ballinska, performed as the DJ for the evening. Her presence added to the star-studded atmosphere of the launch. The couple have been dating since February after Attwood split from her husband Bradley Dack.

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Maura Higgins remains the second favorite to secure the hosting role, with bookmakers offering 5-2 odds. Radio star Vick Hope is listed at 3-1 to win the position. Ex-Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson sits at 7-2, reflecting the possibility of a male presenter being chosen for the show.

ITV has worked with Attwood since her 2017 stint on the show as a contestant. She has also fronted documentaries for the channel including The Price of Perfection. A successful appointment would be a full circle moment for the blonde bombshell given her history with the network.

Attwood recently traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate Wicks's thirty-eighth birthday. The trip included a visit to the Sapphire strip club which Wicks described as ten times the size of Stringfellows. He revealed on his podcast Staying Relevant that they partied until seven am on Saturday night.

Wicks detailed their itinerary which began with a party bus pickup from the airport. The pair visited a liquor store for tequila before watching Tiesto's DJ set. They continued drinking and gambling late into the early hours of the morning during their Sin City getaway.

The couple had dinner at Carbone before heading to the adult entertainment venue. Wicks mentioned they attempted to find Halloween outfits in a sex shop but found them difficult for men to purchase. He noted that the strip club tour was huge and mental with a happy birthday message displayed on screen.

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Maya Jama's exit leaves the production team scrambling to find a suitable replacement. The sudden vacancy has created intense competition among former contestants and radio personalities. Attwood's status as the favorite underscores her enduring popularity with viewers.

The casting decision will significantly impact the future direction of the dating show. Fans are eager to see who will step into the shoes of the outgoing host. The announcement of Attwood's leading position has generated considerable buzz across social media platforms.

Love Island continues to be one of ITV's most watched programs despite the leadership change. The new host will need to maintain the high energy and charm that defined previous seasons. Attwood's experience in reality television makes her a compelling candidate for the role.

The upcoming season promises to bring fresh dynamics with a potentially new presenter. Viewers will soon learn if Attwood secures the coveted position officially. The betting odds suggest confidence in her ability to lead the franchise forward successfully.