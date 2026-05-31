Olivia Attwood Embraces Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Amid Relationship Speculation

Olivia Attwood shares her Truflex treatment for bikini body prep while addressing rumors about her relationship with Pete Wicks and a snubbed Ibiza trip.

Olivia Attwood is leaving no stone unturned in her quest for the perfect summer body, revealing that she is undergoing a non-invasive body sculpting treatment called Truflex .

The 35-year-old TV personality shared a candid Instagram snap showing her lying face down on a bed, with her posterior connected to an array of wires and stimulation pads. In the caption, she declared, 'we are not f*****g around this bikini season girls,' signaling her commitment to achieving a toned and firm physique without resorting to surgery. Truflex uses electrical muscle stimulation to induce deep muscle contractions, effectively strengthening and toning the muscles over a series of sessions.

This procedure is popular among those seeking a sculpted look without the downtime associated with invasive procedures. Olivia's openness about her beauty regimen reflects a broader trend of celebrities sharing their non-surgical enhancements with followers.

However, Olivia's latest tweakment comes amid ongoing speculation about her personal life. The former Love Island star recently split from her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, in January, and has since been linked to podcast co-host Pete Wicks. The pair were spotted kissing in March, fueling rumors of a new romance. Just days ago, Olivia posted a cryptic Instagram story that featured a quote reading, 'The fact that I still like men is proof that sexuality is not a choice.

' This immediately sparked curiosity among fans, who took to social media to demand explanations. One TikTok user even compiled a video urging others to 'assemble with the tea in the comments.

' Olivia, however, found the situation amusing and responded with a series of laughing emojis, suggesting that the post might have been misinterpreted. Adding to the intrigue, Olivia and Pete recently discussed being snubbed from a KISS Radio trip to Ibiza on their Sunday Roast podcast. Last year, the pair had attended the event together, where they were photographed in a cozy embrace on a yacht, sparking controversy given that Olivia was still married at the time.

During this week's podcast, Olivia joked about the 'elephant in the room,' noting that this year they were not invited, with Tyler West and Chloe Burrows taking their place. Pete expressed disappointment, quipping that they had been 'put on the bench.

' The pair's banter suggests a lighthearted acceptance of the situation, though it highlights the lingering attention on their relationship. Olivia has previously acknowledged the challenges in her marriage, admitting that both she and Bradley made mistakes and that their busy schedules contributed to their difficulties. She has been transparent about the ups and downs, emphasizing that no relationship is perfect.

As she focuses on her body goals and her evolving personal life, Olivia remains a subject of public fascination, expertly balancing her media presence with her private affairs





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Olivia Attwood Truflex Body Sculpting Pete Wicks Relationship Rumors

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