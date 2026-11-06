Olivia Attwood Celebrates Pete Wicks Birthday With Vegas Romance

Olivia Attwood shares intimate Las Vegas moments with boyfriend Pete Wicks, marking his 38th birthday with affectionate photos and candid reflections on their growing relationship.

Reality television personality Olivia Attwood revealed the latest highlights of her romantic getaway to Las Vegas with boyfriend Pete Wicks on Friday. The 35-year-old star posted a series of affectionate photographs and videos from the Nevada city, capturing the couple celebrating Wicks 38th birthday over the recent weekend. These visuals provide a fresh look at the pair's blossoming relationship, which began in February after Attwood's split from her husband Bradley Dack.

Vacation Highlights Show Affection

Attwood shared the updates via her Instagram account, captioning the collection of images as very wholesome couple content. The snapshots featured the couple engaging in a passionate kiss inside a casino, showcasing their public display of affection during the trip. Additional images included Attwood posing in a lacy black catsuit that highlighted her lingerie, as well as casual moments of the pair relaxing together in their hotel bed.

Also read Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Wedding Speculation After Las Vegas Trip

The photos sparked immediate reactions from fans online. Supporters commented on the chemistry between the two, with one user noting it seemed like they were made for each other. Another follower expressed their support for the relationship, stating they were loving the couple dynamic. The positive reception indicates strong public interest in the pair's new chapter together.

Wedding Rumours And Birthday Tributes

During the trip, the couple posed outside the famous Little White Chapel, a location known for hosting thousands of quick marriages. This specific location choice sparked fresh wedding rumours among observers, despite Wicks previously ruling out an immediate marriage during a recent podcast episode. The juxtaposition of the romantic venue setting with the practical reality of their current plans created a notable media narrative.

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On Sunday, Attwood took time to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to Wicks directly. She wrote a message expressing her gladness that he was born, wishing him a happy birthday and stating that life has just started for them. This personal note underscored the depth of her feelings and the significance of the occasion within their developing partnership.

Relationship Foundations And Past Reflections

Attwood recently discussed the nature of her romance with Wicks during her return to the Loose Women panel after a three-month absence. She explained that their connection is built on a long-standing friendship, noting that they had crossed paths on various projects years ago. She emphasized that they were not close friends who spoke daily, which allowed the transition to romance to feel natural rather than awkward.

The television personality highlighted their shared sense of humour as a key component of their bond. She noted that they get on really well and can talk for hours, suggesting she had previously underestimated the importance of friendship in a romantic partner. Attwood explained that she feels comfortable around Wicks, requiring no change in her behaviour when they are together, whether at a night out or at home.

Cryptic November Reflections

Following the Las Vegas getaway, Attwood posted a reflective message on social media regarding the month of November. She shared a theory that November brings the things one has been waiting for all year, which could be a person, an opportunity, or closure. The post suggested that understanding why certain things happen is just as important as achieving specific wishes.

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She further elaborated that November might also bring a version of oneself that was thought to be lost. This philosophical approach to the month's events provides context for her current focus on relationships and personal growth. The message indicates a period of acceptance and realization for Attwood as she navigates this new phase of her life.