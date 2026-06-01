Olivia Attwood Celebrates First Birthday Since Split from Bradley Dack with Designer Handbags and Boozy Celebrations

Love Island star Olivia Attwood celebrates her first birthday since splitting from husband Bradley Dack with a series of designer handbags and boozy celebrations on Instagram. The TV personality has been linked to her podcast co-host Pete Wicks since her split from Bradley in January.

Olivia Attwood celebrated her first birthday since splitting from husband Bradley Dack by showing off her £25,000 of designer handbags on Instagram. The Love Island star, who turned 36 on May 2, treated herself to a number of designer goods, including a £12,500 Hermes shoulder bag and a £440 Louis Vuitton wallet.

She also managed to secure a sold-out Chanel tote bag from Matthieu Blazy's spring summer 2026 collection, which is selling for over £12,000 secondhand. In addition to flaunting her designer handbags, Olivia shared a glimpse into her boozy celebrations as she snapped a picture of a bucket filled with bottles of fizz and trays of cocktails.

She also showed off her amazing figure as she flashed her toned abs in a black sports bra while posing for a selfie in the gym. Olivia's Instagram update also included a snap of herself having a firming procedure on her bottom as she embarked on bikini body preparations for summer. The TV personality has been linked to her podcast co-host Pete Wicks since her split from Bradley in January.

However, after Olivia shared her recent update hinting at trouble in paradise with Pete, social media users begged to know 'what had gone on with Pete Wicks'. Olivia herself commented with a series of laughing face emojis. Pete and Olivia recently revealed that they were snubbed from a recent KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, which they joked about on their Sunday Roast podcast.

Olivia and Pete have been seen together on several occasions since her split from Bradley, including a trip to Ibiza last year where they were seen putting on a flirty and cosy display on a yacht. The pair have been linked since they were spotted kissing in March following her split from Bradley in January.

Olivia's post captioned 'Not clearing up any rumours' also included a snap of herself with a glass in hand and looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress. Her post captioned 'Left overs' from her recent travels also included plenty of bikini-clad snaps from a trip to Miami.

Over the weekend, she also shared a series of images with a caption that read: 'Staying out of trouble,' alongside two angel emojis as she posed in a white top and jeans. Olivia has been accused of cheating on Bradley multiple times and the couple's split was a highly publicized event





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