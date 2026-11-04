Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Spark Wedding Rumours After Vegas Trip

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks face marriage speculation after visiting the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, fueling claims of a secret wedding during his birthday getaway.

Reality television personalities Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are at the center of intense speculation regarding a potential secret marriage following their recent trip to Las Vegas. The rumors gained significant traction after the couple was photographed outside the famous Little White Chapel, a venue renowned for hosting thousands of quick and spontaneous weddings. This iconic location served as the backdrop for their getaway, which was officially billed as a celebration of Pete Wicks birthday weekend.

Vegas Visit Sparks Marriage Speculation

Olivia Attwood shared a series of lighthearted photographs capturing herself and her boyfriend standing outside the historic chapel. While the images were presented with a playful tone, the choice of location immediately triggered widespread discussion among fans and media outlets about whether the pair had exchanged vows. The couple traveled to Sin City to mark the occasion, a trip that has now become the focal point of romantic speculation given the chapel's reputation.

Also read Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Moves One Step Closer to Being the NL MVP

Relationship Timeline and Past Confessions

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks officially began dating in February following the dissolution of Attwood previous marriage to Bradley Dack. Their relationship was hard launched on social media only weeks prior to this trip, marking a public debut that included a kiss on the red carpet at the O2 Arena during the National Television Awards. Despite the current buzz, Wicks had previously stated during a podcast episode that he did not intend to marry Attwood during this specific trip to Las Vegas, directly contradicting the latest visual evidence that has fueled the wedding rumors.

Attwood Reflects on November Closure

Following the Las Vegas excursion, Olivia Attwood posted a cryptic and reflective message on social media that further complicated the public narrative. She described November as a time of closure, quoting a theory that the month brings things one has been waiting for all year. Her post suggested that sometimes what arrives is a person, an opportunity, or the closure one had been avoiding, hinting at a significant personal milestone or emotional resolution.

Advertisement

Deepening Friendship and Romance

During her return to the Loose Women panel after a three-month absence, Attwood provided insight into the foundation of her romance with Pete Wicks. She emphasized that friendship was the core of their connection, noting that they had known each other for years and crossed paths on various professional projects. Attwood explained that they were not close friends who called daily, which prevented any awkwardness when their relationship transitioned from friendship to romance, allowing them to click naturally.

Public Appearances and Banter

The couple has continued to navigate their public lives with playful banter, as seen during their appearance at the National Television Awards. While presenting the best daytime show award, they joked about their relationship in front of a live audience, with Wicks jokingly claiming he had acquired his own Loose Woman. Host Joel Dommett remarked that their romance was predictable to those who followed them, a sentiment Attwood acknowledged while discussing how her relationship with Wicks has allowed her to be her authentic self without changing her personality.