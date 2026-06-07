Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Quash Relationship Rumours with London Date Night

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks were spotted on a romantic date in London, dispelling speculation about issues in their relationship. The couple, who started dating earlier this year after Attwood's split from Bradley Dack, shared a kiss and enjoyed a cigarette break during their evening. This follows Attwood's cryptic social media post that hinted at uncertainty, but their public outing confirms their connection persists. The pair also recently discussed being excluded from a KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, adding a lighthearted layer to their narrative.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks were seen enjoying a cozy date night at Darby's restaurant in south London over the weekend, quashing rumors of any trouble in their relationship.

The pair, who began dating in February after Attwood's split from husband Bradley Dack, appeared affectionate as they shared a kiss upon meeting and later stepped outside for a cigarette. This public display came after Attwood sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram post last month, where she reshared a quote about sexuality and captioned it 'Not clearing up any rumours. If I didn't do it, I still might.

' Despite the intrigue, the couple's outing signaled their bond remains strong. Their relationship has been under scrutiny since they were first linked in March, following Attwood's separation from Dack, whom she accused of cheating. The timeline of their romance, especially the Ibiza trip with KISS Radio last year, added to the media frenzy. Photos from that trip showed them cozy on a yacht, which Attwood admitted upset her then-husband.

On a recent podcast, they humorously addressed being snubbed from this year's KISS Ibiza trip, replaced by Tyler West and Chloe Burrows, joking about being 'on the bench.

' These developments highlight the ongoing public fascination with their evolving dynamic





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