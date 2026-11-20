Olivia Abrams expands her 'Daughter From Hell' album with 21 tracks. New single 'Out of Nowhere' follows Glastonbury debut. Full tour dates included.

Olivia Abrams has officially released an expanded version of her album Daughter From Hell, increasing the tracklist to 21 songs and extending the runtime to 70 minutes. The reissue introduces new material that was not present on the initial vinyl release, giving listeners access to previously unheard compositions and bonus tracks. This expanded edition highlights Abrams' prolific songwriting period and provides a more comprehensive look at the themes explored in her recent musical output.

The centerpiece of the new addition is the single Out of Nowhere, which gained significant traction after Abrams performed it during her 2025 Glastonbury Festival appearance. The performance, which included Paul McCartney watching from the sidelines, helped transform the song into a fan favorite almost immediately. Alongside this new hit, the album now features Crazy Girl, which was originally limited to vinyl exclusives but is now available digitally for the first time.

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Expanded Tracklist And Song Details

Beyond the headline new single, the expanded Daughter From Hell includes several other previously revealed tracks that have now been integrated into the standard version. These additions include Here You Come, There You Go, which was produced by Jim-E Stack and co-written with Amy Allen. The album also retains other bonus tracks such as Love Letter and Lost It In, ensuring that fans who purchased earlier formats still receive the complete sonic experience.

The structure of the album allows for a deeper dive into Abrams' lyrical narrative, with the new total of 21 songs providing ample room for exploration of her personal history. The inclusion of Crazy Girl as a digital track marks a significant shift in availability, allowing a broader audience to engage with the material that was once restricted to physical media collectors. This strategic move bridges the gap between exclusive vinyl releases and modern streaming consumption habits.

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Reflections On Family And Apology

Abrams described the title track Daughter From Hell as a decades-overdue apology to her mother, a sentiment she shared during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon. She clarified that she was not a difficult child in the traditional sense, but rather a defiant person whose personality created a turbulent environment for her parents. This admission was made public during an NBC broadcast that aired in July, offering a candid look at her relationship with her family.

Her father, renowned film director J.J. Abrams, has been a central figure in her life, and the album serves as a thank-you note to her mother amidst the complexities of their dynamic. The song acts as a reconciliation point, acknowledging the challenges of her youth and expressing gratitude for her mother's resilience. This personal revelation adds a layer of emotional depth to the album, connecting the music directly to her family history and the public personas of her parents.

Tour Schedule And Live Performances

The release of the expanded album coincides with a major international tour that spans multiple continents and several months. The tour schedule begins in December and continues through late March, with a focus on North American venues. This initial leg of the tour is designed to support the new material and allow fans to experience the expanded tracklist in a live setting.

Following the North American dates, Abrams will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland for shows scheduled in April and May. The tour then crosses the Atlantic to Australia, where performances will take place in July and August. This extensive routing demonstrates the growing global demand for her music and highlights the success of her recent releases. The live performances will serve as a culmination of the album's themes, bringing the studio recordings to life for audiences worldwide.