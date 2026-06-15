Oliver Tree, Singer and Internet Personality, Dies at 29; Tributes Pour In from Celebs and Influencers

The music and online community mourns the sudden loss of alt-pop artist Oliver Tree. Friends and collaborators share emotional tributes celebrating his unique talent, kindness, and the profound impact he had on fans worldwide.

On the morning of June 14, two helicopters reportedly crashed into one another mid-air while traveling in southwest Rio De Janeiro. However, this report appears to be a conflation of unrelated events.

The core news is the untimely death of the singer-songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree. Oliver Tree, known for his songs "Life Goes On" and "Miss You" and amassing more than 2 million social media followers, died on June 13, 2023, at the age of 29. He had recently traveled to Brazil for his world tour, performing in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to play a set in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 13.

The circumstances of his death are not detailed in the provided text, which instead focuses on the overwhelming wave of grief and tribute from friends, collaborators, and fans across the entertainment and influencer spheres. Hollywood and the online community took to social media to pay their respects, sharing touching tributes that highlighted his unique artistic spirit, deep kindness, and profound impact.

Comedian and director Bo Burnham wrote, "Oliver is one of the most talented people on earth and usually that comes with an ego and all kinds of dickhead nonsense, but Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist can and should be.

" YouTuber and content creator Emma Chamberlain expressed her disbelief and sorrow in a lengthy post, describing him as "such a unique soul" with an ability to form sincere friendships worldwide and praising his self-deprecating humor and "refreshing and unique" media appearances. His friend and fellow influencer Kyle Marisa Roth shared a text message exchange quoting Oliver's own words: "Life is short and everything is temporary so put yourself first and focus on what will make you happy cause everything else is out of your hands!

" Roth added, "RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul. " The death has sent shockwaves through the TikTok and influencer community, which has seen the loss of several young online stars in recent years, such as Taylor Rousseau Grigg, who died in October 2024 at age 25. Tributes emphasized that the true tragedy was the loss of a "true artist, a passionate and gifted storyteller, and a radiant light.

" One collaborator noted, "His light is now extinguished and my life, and the world, is darker for it. " Another who had recently worked with him stated, "I'm f***ing heartbroken this doesn't feel real. " The collective mourning underscores the vulnerable and often intense connections forged in the digital age, mourning an artist whose work and persona resonated deeply with a generation





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oliver Tree Musician Death Influencer Tribute Social Media Reaction Artist Obituary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singer Oliver Tree dead at 32 following tragic helicopter crashTree was identified as one of six victims involved in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Read more »

Oliver Tree, “Life Goes On” and “Miss You” Singer, Dies in Helicopter Crash at 32The artist, known for his signature bowl cut and eccentric persona, died in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read more »

Singer-Songwriter Oliver Tree Dies At 32 In Rio De Janeiro Helicopter CrashOliver Tree, the singer-songwriter and record producer, has died at the age of 32, among one of six who perished in a helicopter crash in Brazil.

Read more »

Singer Oliver Tree listed as passenger in Brazil helicopter collision, police sayTwo helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said. Police say they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Read more »