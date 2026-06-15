Oliver Tree’s ex leads tributes to ‘true artist’ after he’s killed in Brazil helicopter crash

Oliver Tree’s ex-girlfriend has paid tribute to the singer, who she described as a “true artist,” after he was among six people killed in a fiery helicopter crash in Brazil.

Oliver Tree’s ex-girlfriend has paid tribute to the singer, who she described as a “true artist,” after he was among six peopleMelanie Martinez, who dated Oliver Tree for less than two years, said he had a “contagious and warm laugh” and such a “soft heart” as she paid tribute to him following his death at age 32 in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

“It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply. ” New York-based singer Martinez paid tribute to Tree’s creativity and joked about the stunts he would be performing in heaven.

“I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked,” she wrote. “His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way.

“Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.

”The “Life Goes On” singer and Martinez confirmed their romance in September 2019 after chatting as friends – but they had deleted pictures of each other by July 2020, This fueled rumors of a split before she confirmed in May 2021 the pair had broken up but said they were still on good terms. But in August 2023, Martinez urged her legion of fans to stop peppering Tree, who was born in Santa Cruz, California, with abuse amid reports he was harassed.

“Can you guys do me a favor and leave @olivertree alone… we ended things mutually years ago and on good terms,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Please be nice, and stop spreading false information. I already told you guys we ended things mutually years ago and on good terms.

“I’ve said before how much it upsets me when you guys bully people on the internet. Please stay positive and be kind toward one another. ”He told Padilla he was bombarded with more hate after Martinez told fans to leave him alone. Martinez released her “Moon Cycle” track in 2023 and fans speculated it was about her relationship with Tree – which she emphatically denied.

“Moon cycle isn’t about Oliver,” she said. “It isn’t about anyone. This doesn’t even make sense, please stop making things up and leave him alone. ” “It’s been something that’s just kind of brought me to a pretty severe place of depression,” Tree said.

“People don’t realize that what they say or do has an impact on people, they think it’s not heard or not noticed, but yeah, it f–ks people up. ” Tree — known for his distinctive hairstyle, a bowl-cut mullet hybrid – was on board one of the helicopters carrying five people. Only the pilot was on board the second aircraft.

Argentine influencer Gaspi – who has 7.5 million social media followers – was on the same helicopter as Oliver Tree and he was also killed.

“The people who flew with him admired him for his seriousness and commitment,” a friend said of the dad of three children. One of the helicopters was in flames, and the person in the other jumped out before it smashed into the ground. Officials say the cause of the collision is still under investigation. Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, Washington DC-born comedian Whitney Cummings, and internet star Andy Milonakis have also paid tribute to Tree.

“RIP Oliver Tree. I don’t know how to process this, I’m glad I got to spend a lot of time with him last month but this s–t sucks,”“Oliver Tree is one of the most talented people on earth and usually that comes with an ego and all kinds of d–khead nonsense, but Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist and person can and should be,” Cummingsas part of his “The World’s First World Tour,” which was meant to span across 30 countries and hit all seven continents.

Tree was set to perform in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and China before the end of the year. The singer, who has more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, burst onto the music scene when he worked with Skrillex at age 17. Tree released his independent album, “Splitting Branches,” in 2013, before stepping away from the scene to study music technology.

He returned to the scene in 2020 with his first studio album, “Ugly is Beautiful,” which featured his platinum hit “Life Goes on. ” By 2024, he was nominated for the International Song Brit award alongside Robin Schulz for their hit song “Miss You. ” He went on to release “Cowboy Tears,” “Alone in a Crowd,” and his April 2026 album, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

” Along with his music career, Tree broke the Guinness World Record for the largest kick scooter on Earth in 2020, with the machine measuring more than 13 feet tall and 10 feet long. Instagram/@iae.break





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