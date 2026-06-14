Oliver Tree, ‘Life Goes On’ singer, dies at 32 in helicopter crash

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city’s western zone, killing all six people aboard, including American singer and comedian Oliver Tree.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Oliver Tree , the singer known for viral hits like “Alien Boy” and “Life Goes On,” has died at the age of 32 following a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on the parking lot of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished. Aircraft debris lies near the site where two helicopters reportedly collided in midair and crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Tree performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, and published a video on his Instagram Saturday where he is playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood. The musician, who initially recorded under the name “Tree,” formed a following by self-releasing his own music over the Internet in the 2010s, includingIn May, the singer announced plans to embark on Oliver Tree World’s First World Tour; the South American leg of the trek began May 30 in Mexico and concluded with Tree’s final concert, a June 6 show in Sao Paolo.

Fernandes de Freitas, a tire repair worker, said he saw one of the helicopters in flames following the midair collision, and noticed that one of the passengers jumped out of the other aircraft, before it hit the ground.

“It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,” De Freitas said. Lowndes mourns loss of middle school principal





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