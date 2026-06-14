Oliver Tree Killed in Helicopter Collision Over Rio de Janeiro

The genre-blending artist Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro along with five others. He was on tour in South America at the time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the mid-air collision.

The genre-blending singer, songwriter and producer Oliver Tree Nickell, known mononymously as Oliver Tree , was among six people killed when two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14.

The collision occurred in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in the western zone of the city. The other victims were identified as passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, and Lucas Brito Chaves, along with pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. At the time of the tragedy, Tree was reportedly traveling through South America as part of his World's First World Tour.

He had performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to play in Lisbon, Portugal, in early July, with additional tour dates planned across the United States, Europe, Australia, and China. Known for his signature bowl haircut and eccentric persona, Tree had built a reputation for genre-defying music and high-energy performances. Oliver Tree's career began with his debut single "Elephant" in 2013 through R&S Records.

He gained wider attention with the 2016 single "When I'm Down," which helped secure a deal with Atlantic Records the following year. His debut studio album, "Ugly Is Beautiful," reached No. 14 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart in 2020. His collaboration with Robin Schulz on "Miss You" climbed to No. 4 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in 2022, showcasing his versatility and cross-genre appeal.

The music community has lost a innovative artist whose unique style and sound left a lasting impact on modern alternative and electronic music





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Oliver Tree Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Music World's First World Tour

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