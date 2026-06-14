Oliver Tree documented fun-filled day in Brazil in last social media post before shocking death

Tree visited Brazil as one of the stops on his “The World’s First World Tour” where he performed in Sao Paolo on June 6.

shared on Saturday, the “Life Goes On” hitmaker was seen teaming up with Brazilian influencer Iae Break for a fun-filled day of soccer, riding bikes, haircuts and cooking.

The video was captioned: “Gringo 24 horas no Brasil,” which translated means: “Foreigner 24 hours in Brazil. ” In the background, Tree’s song “Worth Nothing” which is featured on the “TWISTED, Fast & Furious: Drift Tape ” played as the men went throughout their day. Oliver Tree documented a day from his first time in Brazil n in his last social media post before his tragic death on Sunday.

The Instagram Reel showed Tree hanging out with influencer Iae Break where they spent the day riding bikes, getting haircuts, cooking, and playing soccer. The clip, which has 9.7 million views at the time of this reporting, was flooded with comments from fans leaving their condolences for the late artist. Tree was reported dead on Sunday after he was involved in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. He was 32 years old.

The singer, born Oliver Tree Nickel, was identified as one of the six casualties involved in the two-plane crash. He and four others were flying onboard one helicopter when it hit the other helicopter holding just one individual. The comments under the video were flooded with messages from fans who sent their condolences with tributes.

Instagram/@iae.break The other victims include passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim , Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Per CNN, the aircrafts hit each other mid-air while flying over an electrical vehicle yard. At least 20 cars were set on fire from the collision. Local police told the outlet that a forensic investigation has been requested and the case is ongoing.

Tree was visiting the South American country while on his world tour. On June 6, he performed a show in Sao Paolo and he was expected to continue his tour with a July 13 show in Lisbon. He was on an aircraft with four other people when it collided mid-air with another helicopter over an electric vehicle yard.

Instagram/@iae.breakBorn in Santa Cruz, California, Tree first rose to fame at 17 years old in 2010 and started working with big names like Skrillex and Zeds Dead under the moniker “Tree. ”Oliver Tree documented a day from his first time in Brazil n in his last social media post before his tragic death on Sunday.

The Instagram Reel showed Tree hanging out with influencer Iae Break where they spent the day riding bikes, getting haircuts, cooking, and playing soccer. The comments under the video were flooded with messages from fans who sent their condolences with tributes. Instagram/@iae.break He was on an aircraft with four other people when it collided mid-air with another helicopter over an electric vehicle yard. Instagram/@iae.break





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