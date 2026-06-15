Oliver Tree Dies in Helicopter Crash, Had Planned to Leave Wealth to Artists

Singer Oliver Tree, 32, died in a mid-air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. He had previously stated that his will would leave no money to family, instead directing his wealth to support artists.

Oliver Tree , the eccentric singer-songwriter known for his viral hit "Life Goes On" and unconventional online persona, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro.

The accident occurred in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood when two helicopters collided mid-air while traveling over the coastal area. According to CNN Brazil, Tree was one of six passengers on board, and there were no survivors. The crash also triggered a fire that destroyed more than 20 vehicles in an electric vehicle yard below. Tree, 32, was in Brazil as part of a world tour, having performed in São Paulo on June 6.

He was scheduled to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 13. The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans, fellow musicians, and influencers mourning the loss. Tree had amassed over 2 million social media followers through his humorous videos and eclectic music style.

However, beyond his public antics, Tree had been vocal about his unconventional views on wealth and legacy. In a previous interview on The Zach Sang Show, Tree revealed his intention to leave no inheritance to his family.

"I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die - I've set it up - my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny," he said. He elaborated that even if he had a spouse or children, they would not receive his fortune, aside from funding for college education.

"They're taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s. The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists.

" Tree's plan involved a committee that would vote annually on distributing his wealth to artists. He hoped his art would gain value after his death, stating, "When I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now. People will finally appreciate my stupid f-ing videos or my stupid f-ing songs.

" His death has sparked discussions about his legacy and the unusual financial arrangements he put in place. While the music world grapples with the loss of a unique talent, Tree's final wishes underscore his commitment to supporting the artistic community. Fans have shared tributes online, remembering his distinctive style-from his signature bowl cut and mullet to his candid interviews. The investigation into the helicopter collision is ongoing, with Brazilian authorities working to determine the cause of the tragic accident





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