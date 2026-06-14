Oliver Tree Among Six Killed in Brazilian Helicopter Collision

American singer Oliver Tree was among six fatalities in a mid-air helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro that also claimed the lives of Argentine YouTuber Gaspi and four others, with authorities investigating the cause of the collision.

A devastating mid-air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, including the American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree .

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning when two helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that consumed approximately 20 vehicles. Firefighter officials confirmed the fatalities, stating all victims were crew members aboard the aircraft. Initial reports from Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere mentioned the presence of foreign nationals on one of the helicopters, and news outlets soon identified Oliver Tree, 32, among the deceased.

The other victims were identified as Gaspar Prim, an Argentine YouTuber known as Gaspi, and Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Gaspi, aged 23, was a prominent digital content creator with nearly three million YouTube subscribers and tens of millions of views across his videos.

The crash site in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes suburb revealed dramatic scenes of mangled wreckage scattered over a wide area, with one helicopter found in flames among the burning electric cars and a second discovered about 330 feet away. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras noted that the debris was spread hundreds of meters away, emphasizing the preliminary nature of the investigation and the need to review recordings to determine the exact sequence of events.

Contreiras also pointed out that the collision occurring in the dealership parking lot likely prevented a greater loss of life, given the surrounding residential areas. Oliver Tree, born in Santa Cruz, California, rose to fame after his 2017 song "When I'm Down" went viral, leading to a record deal with Atlantic Records.

His debut album, "Ugly is Beautiful," arrived in July 2020, followed by three subsequent releases, with his fourth album, "Love You Madly Hate You Badly," launched on April 24, 2026, entirely self-produced. Tree's music achieved massive popularity on social media platforms; his two biggest hits on YouTube, "Life Goes On" and "Miss You," amassed 464 million and 382 million views respectively.

"Life Goes On" alone was featured in over 3.7 million TikTok videos, cementing his influence even among those unfamiliar with his name. Less than a day before the crash, Tree posted an Instagram video from Rio de Janeiro, collaborating with Brazilian creator Iae Break, captioning it "American for the 1st time in Brazil.

" Following the news, Break shared photos of them together with a poignant caption in Portuguese: "I can't believe you guys are gone. " Tributes from numerous celebrities flooded social media, including KSI, who expressed disbelief and grief in a lengthy tweet, recalling Tree's legacy as a legend with boundless creativity. Rapper Lil Yachty also paid respects via an Instagram story. The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the circumstances leading to the fatal mid-air collision





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