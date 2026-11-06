Oliver Stark Defends 9-1-1 Buck's Parenting Struggles in Season 10

Actor Oliver Stark explains the emotional depth behind Buck's custody battle with son Theo in the 9-1-1 season 10 storyline, highlighting his intent and growth.

Actor Oliver Stark publicly defended his character Buck's controversial parenting arc in the 9-1-1 season 10 storyline. The narrative centers on Buck considering giving up custody of his four-year-old son, Theo. This development introduces significant personal stakes for the firefighter during the ongoing drama series on the ABC network.

Struggles With Custody And Parenting Roles

Buck faces immense pressure as he fosters his son following the tragic loss of the boy's parents. The duo struggles to adjust to living together because Buck refuses to fully embrace the parental role. This reluctance creates tension within their household dynamic and affects their daily interactions.

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The conflict escalated during the Thursday, November 5 episode of the show. Theo threw a tantrum at a public park, which resulted in concerned parents calling the police on Buck. This incident forced Buck to confront the reality that Theo viewed him as a temporary caregiver rather than a father figure.

The actor revealed he had initial apprehension about this direction after hearing about it last season. He stated that he is fully on board with the storyline and loves working with the twins who portray Theo. Stark sees this as a major step for his character's development and personal growth.

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Actor Emphasizes Intentions Behind The Actions

Stark, aged thirty-five, explained that Buck is making decisions day-to-day in a new role he has found himself in. He emphasized that Buck always believes he is making the right choice, even when the outcome is not ideal. The actor told Us magazine that Buck is not necessarily making the right choices every step of the way.

However, Stark insisted that everything Buck does is with the best of intentions. He compared Buck's situation to that of any new parent who figures things out as they go along. The actor noted that no one is immediately good at anything and that making mistakes is part of the learning process.

The storyline involves a considerable amount of trauma for the characters. Stark suggested there is likely a level of guilt involved for Buck as well. He urged viewers to be patient with Buck as he navigates these difficult emotions and responsibilities.

Personal Growth And Future Storylines

The actor highlighted the potential for significant character growth through this mirrored relationship. Buck will see himself reflected in many ways through his interaction with Theo. This dynamic will influence how Buck looks at himself and how he grows through the experience.

The storyline is expected to bring different characters in and out of Buck's life. This expansion of his social and familial circle adds complexity to the ongoing narrative. Stark expressed that he is very excited about the direction the story will take next season.

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Romance is notably absent from Buck's current priorities as he focuses on this family crisis. Stark indicated that a romantic relationship is definitely not at the forefront of his mind. He did not rule it out entirely for the future but confirmed it is not a priority for now.

Buck is dealing with a lot on his plate during this specific period of the series. The weight of fostering a traumatized child while trying to maintain his duties as a firefighter creates a unique challenge. The actor believes this path will ultimately lead to positive change for his character.

The upcoming episodes will continue to explore the friction between Buck and Theo. The resolution of the custody issue remains a central point of tension. Viewers will see how Buck overcomes his initial resistance to fatherhood.

This season continues to introduce surprise shakeups to the established character dynamics. The focus on family and trauma adds a new layer of realism to the emergency response drama. The narrative aims to show the human side of first responders dealing with personal loss.