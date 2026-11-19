One man visits 370 closed Little Chef locations. Oliver Hyam from Stoke-on-Trent explores former sites to see their new uses after the 2018 collapse.

Oliver Hyam has successfully visited 370 former Little Chef locations across the United Kingdom since launching his ambitious project at the age of 15. The 27-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent remains dedicated to tracing the history of the defunct roadside cafe chain, which once operated 439 sites before going bust in 2018. His journey seeks to document what has become of the red-and-white branded spots that once served the famous Olympic Breakfast to millions of travelers.

Oliver Hyam's Mission to Explore Closed Cafe Sites

Hyam began his exploration to understand the current state of the buildings that once housed the popular chain. He researches each location beforehand to pinpoint exactly where the restaurants stood, then travels to observe their present condition. Some structures have been completely demolished, while others remain empty and undeveloped. Many sites have been repurposed for new businesses, including fast food outlets or coffee shops.

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Journey Covers Scotland To Cornwall Locations

The fan has traveled as far north as Inverness in Scotland and as far south as Cornwall to tick off these locations. His favorite spot is the former Little Chef site in Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire. This building is now a Starbucks and is a Grade II-listed structure with a distinctive pointed roof. Hyam regrets never visiting it as an active Little Chef before it closed, wishing he had experienced the original establishment.

Former Sites Now Housing Diverse New Businesses

The repurposing of these buildings ranges from standard retail to unusual enterprises. One site on the eastbound side of the Kettering Southern Bypass, between Junction 8 and 9 of the A14, now operates as Pulse & Cocktails. This business identifies itself as the nation's largest sex shop chain. Previously, the pitched-roof building briefly served as a Greggs and Subway location before changing hands.

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Little Chef History And Failed Heston Blumenthal Revival

Little Chef operated from 1960 until its collapse in 2018, known for its cheery logo and extensive menu. In 2008, Heston Blumenthal attempted to revamp the menu in a Channel 4 TV show. Chief Executive Graham Sims noted that while the collaboration raised the profile, fine dining did not appeal to customers. Blumenthal's menu accounted for less than five percent of total sales.

Hyam Persists With Over 60 Sites Remaining

Hyam continues his travels despite still having more than 60 locations to visit. He often takes his wife along on these trips, although he admits she finds the hobby a little bit sad. She remains very understanding of his dedication to the project. The nostalgia-laden logo is long gone from these sites, replaced by new signs urging motorists to call in and explore the new offerings.