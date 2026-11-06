Oliver Hudson Reveals Son Wilder Defers CU Boulder to Pursue Acting Career

Oliver Hudson discusses how his 19-year-old son Wilder took a sabbatical from CU Boulder due to stress, choosing to defer his studies to work and study screenwriting while living at home.

Oliver Hudson opened up about his son Wilder's decision to pause his university education to focus on building a professional life. The 50-year-old actor explained that Wilder deferred his second semester at the University of Colorado Boulder to take a sabbatical and pursue acting opportunities closer to home.

Wilder's Struggles With College Life

Hudson, who appeared on his own podcast on Friday, November 6, described a confusing period where Wilder moved in and out of their home multiple times. The teen initially lived at home for three weeks before returning to school, only to come back again after having his wisdom teeth removed. This pattern of returning home for recovery periods left Wilder feeling disconnected from campus life.

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After his initial return to university, Wilder spent only a week and a half at school before coming home for another three weeks to recover. Hudson noted that Wilder had only just begun to adjust to being back at home when he was forced to leave again for his first year in August. The constant shifting between home and campus created a disjointed experience for the 19-year-old.

Mental Health and Stress Concerns

Wilder Hudson reportedly felt depressed and isolated upon returning to college, even though his best friend lived in the same dormitory. Hudson emphasized that his son was carrying an overwhelming amount of stress, which prompted a series of deep, long conversations between father and son. The actor prioritized his child's mental well-being over traditional academic expectations during this difficult transition.

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Hudson has been vocal about the dangers of excessive stress, sharing that he experienced a panic attack in his 20s and did not understand what was happening at the time. He spoke about this journey after an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Friday, September 27, at the Goldie Hawn Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala with MindUP. His personal experiences with mental health challenges heavily influenced his support for Wilder's unconventional path.

A New Plan for Acting and Screenwriting

After extensive discussions, Hudson and his son agreed on a new direction that prioritizes practical experience over immediate academic completion. Wilder will now live at home while actively seeking employment and working on his acting auditions. Hudson confirmed that Wilder already has some industry exposure, having appeared in a job alongside his father, but stressed that talent and hard work are still essential.

To further his education in the entertainment field, Wilder plans to enroll in a screenwriting class at a local community college. Hudson believes this approach will allow his son to immerse himself in the business he wants to join. He also plans to work on his auditions while balancing a job, creating a more grounded approach to his career development.

Parenting Philosophy and Family Dynamics

Hudson, who has been married to Erinn Bartlett for 20 years, also shares 16-year-old Bodhi and 13-year-old Rio. He frequently engages in lighthearted antics with his three children, although this sometimes leads to minor conflicts within the extended family. The couple, who welcomed Wilder in 2006, has maintained a strong partnership through various parenting challenges.

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The actor emphasized that he wants to instill a strong work ethic in all his children, teaching them that they are owed nothing in life. He told audiences that his kids deserve nothing unless they are willing to work for it, study diligently, and continually improve their skills. Hudson admitted that while having a famous parent might open doors, it cannot guarantee success or replace the need for genuine performance ability.