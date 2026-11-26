Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has demanded higher standards after criticizing players who cannot speak English. He insists improvement requires hard work and commitment.

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has publicly criticized squad members who have failed to learn the English language despite residing in the country for multiple years. The Austrian coach made this demand as part of a broader call for elevated professional standards within the Premier League club. Forest currently sits just outside the relegation zone, positioned on goal difference after eleven matches have been played this season.

Glasner Highlights Language Standards

Glasner used the inability of some players to communicate in English as a primary example of why the club's standards must improve. He stated that stability in any organization depends on maintaining high standards, and every player who joins the team must commit to them. He noted that the current standards at Nottingham Forest were not sufficiently high to ensure success in the top flight.

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The manager pointed out that some players have been in England for four years yet still cannot speak the language. He contrasted this with players in Italy, who typically give interviews in Italian after just three months. Glasner emphasized that if he manages in England, he must speak English, just as he would need to speak Italian in Italy. He argued that managers who refuse to adapt their language skills should remain in their home countries.

Recent Match Results and Player Reaction

This criticism follows a period of turbulence for the club, which has seen Glasner address player attitudes since his arrival from Crystal Palace in the summer. Daily Mail Sport reported that the manager was unhappy with the response to his methods from some squad members. His comments intensified after a 2-0 defeat at Brentford at the end of October, where he warned players to buy into his methods or face further changes.

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There was a brief period of positive response to these warnings. Nottingham Forest secured a stunning 3-1 victory over Manchester City before the international break. However, that momentum halted with a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend. Glasner stressed that players must work hard and show commitment on and off the pitch to see any improvement in their form or standing.

Owner Meeting and Transfer Plans

Glasner met with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis in London earlier this week to discuss the club's future direction. The conversation focused heavily on plans for the January transfer window, where Forest is expected to target the addition of around five players. The manager stated that Marinakis asked what was needed to improve the squad, staff, and overall environment.

Marinakis expressed his desire to provide the best possible conditions for everyone at the club. Glasner described the meeting as fantastic and worth the six hours of travel time. He believes that none of the current players have reached their personal ceilings and that there is always room for improvement in physical, mental, technical, and tactical aspects of the game.

Upcoming Fixtures and Next Steps

The immediate focus for Nottingham Forest is their Friday night clash against Chelsea. The London side has lost three of their last four league matches, presenting an opportunity for Forest to gain points. Glasner reiterated that improvement requires hard work and commitment, dismissing the idea that skills develop without effort.

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Following the Chelsea match, Forest will begin December with fixtures against Hull, Brighton, and Sunderland. The team aims to climb the table and secure their position in the Premier League. Glasner maintains that the players must listen, work hard, and take ownership of their development to achieve the stability and success the club requires.