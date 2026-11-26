Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner criticizes squad members for lacking English skills after years at the club, linking the issue to higher professional standards amidst a poor Premier League run.

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has issued a stark critique of his squad, specifically targeting players who have remained in the country for several years without learning to speak English. The Austrian manager used this issue to underscore his demand for significantly higher professional standards within the club, stating that stability is fundamentally rooted in maintaining strict expectations for all employees and athletes alike.

Oliver Glasner Demands Higher Professional Standards

Glasner explicitly stated that the current standards at the club were insufficient during a press conference held ahead of the team's Friday night Premier League fixture against Chelsea. He emphasized that every individual who joins the organization commits to adhering to these established benchmarks. He argued that the failure of certain players to integrate linguistically after long tenures serves as evidence that the overall threshold for professionalism had been compromised under previous management structures.

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The head coach drew a direct parallel between his own requirements and those of other European leagues, noting that he would not manage in England without speaking the local language. He pointed out that players who relocate to Italy typically begin conducting interviews in Italian within three months of their arrival. Glasner suggested that maintaining one's native dialect is only acceptable if one remains in Austria, whereas professional adaptability is mandatory in the English football environment.

Performance Struggles And Tactical Adjustments

Nottingham Forest currently sits just outside the Premier League relegation zone, positioned on goal difference after eleven matches have been played. Since Glasner's arrival in the summer following his tenure at Crystal Palace, the team has secured only two victories in the top flight. This poor run of results has placed significant pressure on the coaching staff to deliver immediate improvements in both attitude and on-pitch performance.

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The manager's frustration was previously evident after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford at the end of October. During that period, Glasner warned the squad that they either needed to fully buy into his methods to see a turnaround or face the prospect of him being the sixth manager to leave the club since the start of the previous season. The warning appeared to yield positive results initially, with Forest securing a notable 3-1 victory over Manchester City before the international break.

Stakeholder Views On Commitment And Effort

Despite the recent win against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, highlighting the inconsistency that continues to plague the campaign. Glasner maintained that support from the coaching staff is available to help players reach their best versions, but the primary responsibility lies with the athletes to listen, work hard, and commit fully to the training process.

The manager argued that improvement cannot occur passively, dismissing the idea that skills or language abilities could develop without active effort. He believes that no player in the current squad has yet reached their personal ceiling regarding physical, mental, technical, or tactical development. Consequently, there remains ample space for growth, provided the individuals possess the genuine desire to improve and the dedication required to achieve it.

Transfer Plans And Upcoming Fixtures

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis met with Oliver Glasner in London earlier this week to discuss strategic plans for the January transfer window. The meeting, which lasted approximately six hours, focused on identifying necessary improvements within the squad, staff, and overall club environment. Glasner reported that the owner is committed to securing the best possible resources to support the team's ambitions and turnaround efforts.

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The club is expected to target the addition of around five new players during the upcoming transfer window to bolster their chances of survival. This recruitment drive coincides with a challenging schedule that begins with the match against Chelsea. Following that fixture, Nottingham Forest will face Hull, Brighton, and Sunderland in December as they strive to climb the league table and secure a safer position in the Premier League.