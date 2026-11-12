Olive Young K-Beauty Store Coming to San Diego Fashion Valley

Olive Young will open a new location at San Diego's Fashion Valley mall in 2027, expanding its U.S. presence with four additional Southern California stores planned.

Olive Young, a major South Korean health and beauty retailer known for its immense popularity among American travelers, is preparing to launch its first physical location in San Diego. The store is scheduled to open within the Fashion Valley shopping center during the first half of 2027, marking a significant expansion for the K-beauty giant in the United States.

Olive Young Expansion Timeline Details

Olive Young explicitly stated that its new San Diego location would open by the first half of 2027. Mall owners Simon Property Group confirmed the timeline in their own communications, specifying that the store would open in mid-2027. Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, mall officials advised that customers should not prepare to camp out for the grand opening, as an exact calendar date has not yet been established. This cautious approach follows the chaotic scenes observed at the brand's initial U.S. entry, where customers waited for hours or slept outside overnight.

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Strategic Location and Mall Context

The new Olive Young outlet will be situated on the second floor of Fashion Valley, strategically placed near Bloomingdale's and adjacent to the Express clothing store. The mall, located at 7007 Friars Road in Mission Valley, sits on nearly 81 acres and includes 1.7 million square feet of retail space. Originally opened in 1969 and expanded in 1981, the property is currently undergoing extensive plans for a major remodel at the opposite end of the mall, which will add an additional 240,000 square feet of storefronts. Amber Wong, a spokesperson for the mall, described Olive Young as a go-to destination for discovering sought-after Korean beauty brands and noted that its arrival will bring more lifestyle offerings to local shoppers.

California Growth and Past U.S. Footprint

In conjunction with the San Diego announcement, Olive Young revealed plans to open four additional locations in Southern California, including the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine, Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Bloom on Third in Los Angeles, and the Brea Mall in Brea. This aggressive expansion means the company will have a total of seven stores across the United States next year. The brand first entered the U.S. market in May by opening a store in Pasadena, which experienced pandemonium upon opening. Los Angeles TV station ABC 7 documented the intense customer demand, showing footage of people waiting for hours and sleeping outside in the middle of the night. The company also opened a second store in Century City just one month after the Pasadena launch, accelerating its foothold in the state.

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Brand Strategy and Global K-Beauty Growth

Olive Young views its U.S. stores as strategic platforms for introducing the strengths of K-beauty to local consumers. In a recent statement, the company emphasized its goal to help Korean beauty brands establish themselves in the mainstream market. The retailer noted that K-beauty is experiencing unprecedented global growth and aims to evolve the category from a passing trend into an established part of the global beauty mainstream. While the company expressed interest in expanding to the East Coast, specifically New York City, in a previous press release from May, the latest announcement focused exclusively on accelerating its presence within California.

Local Product Presence in Seoul Stores

While the vast majority of products sold in Olive Young stores are imported from South Korea, a notable San Diego County product has long occupied shelf space in the Asian nation. Vista-based Dr. Bronner's has several soap products and lip balms available on shelves throughout Olive Young's approximately 1,360 stores in South Korea. The company maintains a website that allows customers in many nations, including the United States, to order products online. However, the upcoming San Diego location will be the first physical store outside of California, making it a unique opportunity for local consumers to access both Korean innovations and familiar domestic brands like Dr. Bronner's under one roof.