Olive Ridley Sea Turtles Return to Ocean After Historic Southern California Nesting

Dozens of Olive Ridley hatchlings from the first documented West Coast nest are released into the Pacific Ocean after a successful two-month incubation at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Dozens of Olive Ridley sea turtles hatched and were successfully returned to the ocean in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, marking a historic milestone for marine conservation in Southern California. The hatchling release at Seal Beach followed a nearly two-month incubation period at the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific, concluding a unique collaboration between wildlife agencies and the aquarium. This event represents the first-ever documented sea turtle nesting off the West Coast of the United States, specifically for the tropical Olive Ridley species, which is typically found in warmer tropical waters.

Hatchling Release Details and Conditions

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the hatchlings were released at the Seal Beach site where light, human disturbance, and other distractions were minimal. Officials maintained the secrecy of the release to prevent the tiny turtles from being disturbed during their critical first hours of life. The operation utilized red or infrared lighting for documentation, as standard flash photography could negatively impact the natural process of the hatchlings entering the ocean. The eggs had been incubated for exactly 58 days before they emerged, a timeline that aligned with optimal developmental stages for the species.

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Historical Significance of the Nesting Event

This release celebrates the successful outcome of two nests discovered in mid-September off Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Wildlife officials identified 100 eggs in the Huntington Beach nest and 104 eggs in the Seal Beach nest, totaling 204 eggs. These discoveries were thought to be the first-ever confirmed recording of Olive Ridley turtles nesting on the mainland West Coast of the United States. Based on photographic evidence from the discovery sites, the two nests are believed to have been laid by two different Olive Ridley turtles, highlighting the potential for this region to support nesting behavior for this tropical species.

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Incubation Process and Care Protocols

Upon discovery by morning beachgoers, authorities moved quickly to protect the ping-pong-sized eggs in the sand. On Sept. 25, officials made the decision to move the eggs to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach for professional care. Staff maintained a consistent room temperature of about 82 degrees Fahrenheit initially, which was later increased to about 85 degrees as recommended by partners at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the US Department of Fish and Wildlife. Dr. Lance Adams, Pacific Veterinarian for the US Department of Fish and Wildlife, oversaw the temperature adjustments to ensure optimal development. Aquarium staff performed in-person checks approximately five times a day, supplemented by a live camera feed that allowed for around-the-clock remote monitoring of the eggs.

Impact on Hatchlings and Future Monitoring

Following their emergence from the incubation facility, the Olive Ridley sea turtles underwent a frenzied swim period. Wildlife officials explained that this intense, 24- to 48-hour period of continuous frantic swimming is fueled entirely by their remaining absorbed egg yolk sac. This biological mechanism is critical for the hatchlings to reach the deeper waters of the Pacific Ocean away from coastal predators. The Aquarium of the Pacific and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife expressed their thrill at seeing the hatchlings return to their ocean home, appreciating the widespread public support and interest throughout the gestation and care process. Olive Ridley turtles are recognized as the most abundant species among the seven turtle species found worldwide, yet they remain classified as endangered.