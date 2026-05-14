Olive Oil May Slow Down Ageing, According to Study

A recent study presented at the European Congress on Obesity found that consuming polyphenol-rich foods, including olive oil, can slow down biological ageing. High-polyphenol olive oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, are more likely to slow down ageing due to their higher levels of polyphenols. Regular olive oil, on the other hand, contains fewer polyphenols and is less healthy.

Olive oil, a staple in kitchens worldwide, has been praised for its health benefits by celebrities and scientists. A recent study presented at the European Congress on Obesity found that consuming polyphenol-rich foods, including olive oil , can slow down biological ageing .

Olive oil's healthy fats and antioxidant plant compounds may protect blood vessels, reduce inflammation, and support heart health. The study also found that people who ate the highest amounts of polyphenols had a lower risk of a faster telomere shortening rate compared to those who ate the least. High-polyphenol olive oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, are more likely to slow down ageing due to their higher levels of polyphenols.

Regular olive oil, on the other hand, contains fewer polyphenols and is less healthy. The study was conducted on 1,709 adults in Spain, who had their diet monitored for nearly a decade and had their DNA analyzed to measure a key biological marker of ageing called telomeres





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Olive Oil Health Benefits Polyphenols Extra Virgin Olive Oil Regular Olive Oil Biological Ageing Telomeres Mediterranean-Style Diets Longer Life Expectancy Lower Rates Of Cardiovascular Disease Oxidative Stress Inflammation Heart Health Air Pollution Blood Vessels Cardiovascular Strain Blood Clots Inflammation Flexible Blood Vessels Reduces Inflammation

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