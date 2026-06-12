ORLANDO, FL—In an effort to attract first-time clientele and bring back old fans, Italian American restaurant chain Olive Garden unveiled its new “We Invented Spaghetti” slogan Friday during a call with investors.

ORLANDO, FL—In an effort to attract first-time clientele and bring back old fans, Italian American restaurant chain Olive Garden unveiled its new “We Invented Spaghetti” slogan Friday during a call with investors.

“We want Americans to know that when you’re at Olive Garden, you’re not just getting a delicious meal at an unbeatable price, you’re also stepping foot into a little bit of history and seeing where the most popular pasta type in the world originated,” company president John Wilkerson said of the slogan, which will reportedly be rolled out alongside a $35 million television ad campaign that features smiling patrons digging into steaming plates of the long cylindrical pasta while a voiceover intones: “Spaghetti—Olive Garden came up with it. You just get to enjoy it.

” “The story goes that late one night, many years ago, our co-founder Mark Given needed something to soak up all the tomato sauce and meatballs his cooks were making. He figured a long, thin pasta type would be just the thing. So, yeah, that’s how spaghetti was born. Many have also asked why our Bolognese is so authentic, and the truth is we thought that up ourselves, too, way back in 1983.

The secret to the delicious sauce is a generous amount of corn syrup. ” In tandem with the new slogan, Olive Garden announced its intention to initiate a lawsuit against Barilla, De Cecco, and San Giorgio for unauthorized infringement of its intellectual property.





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